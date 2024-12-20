Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Training Camp Squad Confirmed

Friday, 20 December 2024, 7:38 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Silver Ferns Head coach Dame Noeline Taurua will be taking a squad of 15 players to Sydney for a 9 day training camp from 27th January to 4th February 2025.

The camp has been arranged following the cancellation of the Fiji tour due to unforeseen logistical challenges. The new training camp fills that space in the calendar, ensuring the squad has an opportunity to continue their development and preparation for the upcoming season.

Bringing together a blend of experienced internationals and development players, the camp will provide a platform to continue the momentum from winning the 2024 Constellation Cup, provide opportunities to build depth in key positions and consolidate preparation for the 2025 International calendar and ANZ Premiership.

A key highlight of the camp will be a training match against the NSW Swifts on Sunday, 2nd February at Netball Central in Sydney Olympic Park. This game will offer the training squad a valuable chance to gain high quality match play and provides a good opportunity for some of our emerging talent to test themselves against a different style of opposition.

Dame Noeline Taurua emphasised the importance of the camp in setting the year ahead.

“This camp allows us to train and gain tour experience as a wider squad. Like Briony said, our game against the Swifts will be a real challenge for both teams and a unique opportunity.

“The new squad members are exciting, and I can’t wait to see how they train, play, and work alongside our seasoned campaigners.”

NZ Training Camp Squad
Karin Burger 
Kate Burley 
Ameliaranne Ekenasio 
Maddy Gordon 
Catherine Hall 
Kate Heffernan 
Kelly Jackson 
Parris Mason 
Claire O’Brien 
Kimiora Poi 
Martina Salmon 
Peta Toeava 
Saviour Tui 
Amelia Walmsley 
Maia Wilson

