Breakers Edged By Kings In Spark Arena Return

20 December, 2024

A much improved BNZ Breakers side has been edged 92-84 in a nail-biting contest against Sydney Kings in their long-anticipated return to Spark Arena.

The Breakers established an early rhythm led by Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who posted a team-high 25 points along with eight assists – his energy on both ends keeping the Breakers within striking distance throughout the whole game.

17-year-old Karim Lopez entertained the home crowd with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block, while Tacko Fall finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Sydney was helped by an outstanding performance from Kouat Noi, whose 26 points on an efficient 71% shooting (10/14) proved the difference.

Defensively the Breakers battled hard, pulling down 43 rebounds and matching Sydney’s intensity on the glass.

Head coach Petteri Koponen said it was tough to take another loss despite an improvement across the court.

“We lost our poise in the last few minutes and it was just the small details in the end, but we gave them a fight tonight,” he said.

“The guys feel it and you can see it in the locker room - this one hurts. We were close.

“We played much better but Sydney found the talent in the end. Overall, I’m proud of these guys. We keep competing, fighting and getting better.”

The BNZ Breakers now head across the Tasman for a Christmas Day showdown with Tasmania JackJumpers on Wednesday at 8pm (NZT).

