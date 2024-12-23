Formula 1 Star Liam Lawson To Attend SIXT Rent A Car Taupo Historic GP

Liam Lawson will be available for meet and greet and autograph signings on the final day of the Taupo Historic GP. Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Newly signed Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Liam Lawson will attend the 2025 Sixt Rent a Car Taupo Historic GP, held over the weekend of January 10-12.

Lawson will attend the event on Sunday, January 12th, as a guest of the Tony Quinn Foundation, where he will be available for meet-and-greet and autograph-signing sessions with fans.

The 22-year-old was the first ambassador of the Tony Quinn Foundation, which has since provided over $2 million in support to budding Kiwi drivers.

This will be his only public appearance of the summer in New Zealand.

Past and present will converge at the event, with Lawson meeting a contingent of former Formula 1 stars, including David Brabham, Roberto Moreno, and Brendon Hartley.

"I don't get much time in New Zealand, and it's always nice to go to a racetrack to see everybody,” he said.

“I'm super excited to be going to the SIXT Historic GP at Taupo, and it looks like it's going to be a very cool event. I'm looking forward to seeing some very cool cars on track, as well.

"I'm excited to see the track as well. I haven't been to Taupo Motorsport Park since Tony purchased it. I'm looking forward to seeing the facilities, visiting Taupo, and catching up with everyone. This adds to my excitement of coming home."

Lawson will also be on hand to support up-and-coming talent in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, the same series where he was discovered en route to his Formula 1 seat.

He was the 2019 Castrol Toyota Racing Series champion, a performance that caught the attention of Red Bull, which signed him as a junior driver that same year. He then finished as runner-up in the 2020 Castrol Toyota Racing Series before venturing overseas.

Since then, he has won races in Formula 3, Formula 2, DTM, and Super Formula before making his Formula 1 debut at Zandvoort in 2023. In eleven Formula 1 starts, he has achieved a best result of ninth on three separate occasions.

Last week, he was promoted to Red Bull’s senior team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, where he will team up with four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

“We are delighted to have Liam and his partner, Hannah, joining us at the Sixt Historic GP at Taupo on Sunday,” said NextGen New Zealand Championship CEO Josie Spillane

“His achievement in the world of F1 is one that the entire nation is proud of. It’s a testament to his commitment to New Zealand that he’s coming to the event to be part of the action off-track and inspire drivers in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, who have the same aim as Liam did – making it to Formula 1!

“Liam is a great ambassador for the Tony Quinn Foundation, and we look forward to welcoming him to Taupo and celebrating his outstanding achievements with race fans and our motorsport community.”

As the latest addition to the blockbuster event, Lawson’s presence further elevates the excitement surrounding the weekend’s activities.

On the track, a 28-strong grid of Formula Atlantics has been assembled from Australia and New Zealand. Famed machinery will also be demonstrated over the weekend, making up the greatest-ever gathering of Formula Atlantics.

Steve Horne, Tony Quinn, Liam Lawson, Josie Spillane, Greg Murphy & Daniel Gaunt. Image Supplied

The 2005 V8 Supercars Champion Russell Ingall will also feature at the event, reunited with his recently restored championship-winning Caltex Stone Brothers Racing Falcon. The Ford marque will be celebrated at the Taupo Historic GP, with over 100 of New Zealand’s finest Fords on display in the Ford Car Show & Garage opposite the pit exit adjacent to Turn One.

Other categories to feature at the event include a 33-car field of Heritage Touring Cars NZ, Formula 5000, Classic Saloons, and HVRA Historic Saloons.

Modern open-wheeler action will also be on display via the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, with reigning Repco Supercars Champion and fellow Red Bull-backed driver Will Brown part of the field.

Tickets for the SIXT Rent a Car Taupo Historic GP remain on sale, with entry for those aged 16 and under free.

It is the second round of the NextGen New Zealand Championship, Presented by Repco.

Globally, fans can follow and watch the NextGen NZ Championship and the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship on the Stuff SpeedHub.

This platform will provide live and free coverage of New Zealand's premier motorsport events, making it accessible to viewers anytime and anywhere.

The SpeedHub is designed to enhance the viewing experience with features such as on-demand race replays, highlight packages, and interviews with key personalities from the championships.

2024/25 NextGen New Zealand Championship Calendar

Nov 22-24 NextGen NZ ChampionshipTaupo Season Opener Taupo International Motorsport Park Jan 10-12 SIXT Rent a Car Taupo Historic GP Taupo International Motorsport Park Jan 17-19 Alliance Services Hampton Downs International Hampton Downs Jan 24-26 Just Tanks Manfeild International Manfeild Jan 31-Feb 2 Ascot Park Hotel Teretonga Park International Teretonga Park Feb 7-9 69thNew Zealand Grand Prix Highlands Motorsport Park Mar 21-23 DAYLE ITM Hampton Downs Grand Finale Hampton Downs

About NextGen New Zealand Championship, Presented by Repco

NextGen is Motorsport New Zealand’s premiere Race Championship. It is focused on celebrating talent, developing drivers, captivating fans and being sustainable, successful and surprising.

The Featured Categories are the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, Bridgestone GR86 Championship, Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, NEXEN TYRE Mazda Racing Series, Pirelli Porsche, GTRNZ, Napa Auto Parts New Zealand Formula Ford Championship, and Super V8s.

