Special End Of Year Retro Chart Show On Independent Radio Stations

As you go from town to town during the Christmas & New Year period, try going up and down the dial and check out some of New Zealand’s independently owned & operated local and regional radio stations.

And for the end of the year The New Zealand Retro Weekly Top 40 Countdown, hosted by Rob Walker, presents a special end of year retro chart show – of sorts. It’s not the regular weekly retro top 40 chart, but a look at the #1 hits from the last official NZ singles charts of each year from 1975–2000 – a span of 25 years of #1 hits. The show will also spotlight tracks from the #1 albums that were on the official New Zealand album charts for the last weeks of those years as well. Everything from Freddy Fender to Dire Straits, the late great Michael Jackson to S Club 7 and more. And as it’s our charts, it’s our music with Kiwi #1 hits from Peking Man, Headless Chickens, and others.

You can check this special New Zealand Retro Weekly Top 40 Countdown programme over the weekend between Christmas Day & New Years on around 40 stations across New Zealand, including these top regional stations :

Beach FM – 106.3FM Kapiti Coast & Horowhenua (Host station of the NZ Retro Weekly Top 40)

Coromandel's CFM – 95.1FM Whitianga, Tairua, Pauanui, Whangamata, Coromandel, Matarangi / 94.0FM Thames, Paeroa, Hauraki Plains, and parts of Waikato

1XX : One Double-X – 90.5FM & 1242AM Whakatane & the Eastern Bay Of Plenty / 92.9FM Ohope Beach

Central FM – 106.0FM, 105.2FM & 99.4FM Central & Southern Hawkes Bay

Compass FM – 104.9FM Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Oxford, Rolleston, Darfield, Waikuku, Pegasus, Culverden / 103.7FM Hamner Springs, Cheviot, Kaikoura

Coast FM – 96.5FM Westport / 99.5FM Grey-Hoki Area / 97.9FM Greymouth / 100.3FM Hokitika / 90.3FM Reefton / 99.3FM Karamea / 87.8FM Murchison / 94.5FM Franz Josef

South Canterbury's 100.3FM – Timaru & South Canterbury

Oamaru FM – 91.2FM Oamaru & North Otago

Radio Central – 91.9FM Alexandra, Cromwell, Clyde, Manuherikia / 94.3FM Tevoit Valley / 104.3FM Maniototo / 96.0FM Queenstown, Wakatipu, Arrowtown, Frankton, Kingston / 88.0FM Miller's Flat

Cave FM – 106.4FM Gore & Southland

And several LOCAL stations, as well as some overseas stations.

For a full list of stations and online stream links see : www.absoundbites.co.nz

This programme runs at various times on the various stations between 27th and 30th December 2024.

And also check out the annual look back at the music stars that left us in 2024 with UK radio host Mark Stafford from the weekly programme “Stafford’s World” as he presents his annual “Rock And Roll Heaven” special, which is in its 27th year, and was heard on over 200 stations worldwide last year including several stations here in New Zealand. This programme will run at various times on various stations between 28th December 2024 and 5th January 2025.

Support these local stations who support your local communities!

Merry Christmas from the team behind The New Zealand Retro Weekly Top 40 Countdown – the most syndicated locally produced music show on New Zealand radio – which is also heard overseas.

