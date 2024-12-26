Petit ChouX And Ana Bring A Soulful French Acoustic Duo To The NZ Fringe Festival 2025

French musician Petit ChouX will perform at the NZ Fringe Festival 2025, joined by Ana on the violin for a soulful and soothing French-inspired acoustic set. Her heartfelt music in French, Spanish, and English creates a deep connection with audiences, inviting them to relax and embark on a sensual journey through sound.

Petit ChouX invites audiences to immerse themselves in the beauty of language, romance, and music. With Ana’s enchanting violin melodies complementing her tender vocals, this performance promises a unique and intimate experience. Each song is an invitation to unwind, reflect, and feel nurtured through the captivating blend of voice and strings.

About Petit ChouX:

Petit ChouX is a French-born singer-songwriter who weaves romance and reflection into her music. Based in Aotearoa, New Zealand, her performances blend acoustic simplicity with emotional depth, inviting listeners to be present and immerse themselves in the beauty of her multilingual lyrics. Accompanied by Ana on the violin, her music creates a gentle and unforgettable atmosphere.

Dates:

At Leroy’s Bar on 14/02 and 21/02 from 7 to 8:30pm

At The Pow Wow Room on 26/02 from 7-8:30pm

At the Abandoned Brewery Petone on 8/03 from 7-8:30pm

