Breakers Will Not Appeal Jackson-Cartwright Suspension

The BNZ Breakers acknowledge the decision of the NBL’s Single Member Tribunal, which has served Parker Jackson-Cartwright a five-game suspension.

After careful consideration alongside Jackson-Cartwright, the club has decided not to appeal the suspension.

“We acknowledge the ruling made by the Tribunal,” BNZ Breakers chief executive Lisa Edser said.

“Parker has fully owned and apologised for his actions which we stand beside. While his reaction in the heat of the moment was careless, there was certainly no intent to target any of the referees.

“We continue to support Parker and the rest of the team as they shift focus to their next run of important games.”

Jackson-Cartwright’s suspension comes into effect immediately and he will miss Tuesday night’s match-up against the Cairns Taipans.

His first game back on court will be Thursday 16 January against Tasmania JackJumpers at Spark Arena in Auckland.

No further comment will be made at this time.

