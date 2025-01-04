New Zealand Radio Show Heard On A Local Radio Station In California, USA

The New Zealand Retro Weekly Top 40 Countdown is hitting Californian audiences broadcasting through a local FM radio station based in Big Bear Lake, California : KSVB–FM – on 94.1FM and online through www.ksvbfm.com. Located in the San Bernardino Mountains, the city of Big Bear Lake is about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of the city of San Bernardino, and about 100 miles (160km) from Los Angeles. The show plays on Friday mornings from 11am US Pacific Time, 8am Saturday morning NZ time. The first show played on Friday 3rd January, 2025, with a look at the top 40 hits on the End of Year chart for 1989. This coming weekend (10th-12th November) it’s the End of Year chart for 1991.

The New Zealand Retro Weekly Top 40 Countdown is a weekly trip back in time to New Zealand in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s. Rob Walker, who operates the local independent commerical radio station 106.3 Beach FM based in Paraparaumu, on the Kapiti Coast, just north of Wellington, hosts the show which is a countdown of the top 40 songs as they were on the official New Zealand singles charts for the corresponding weekend. It also includes a look at some tracks off some great albums that were on the official New Zealand album charts for that same year and weekend.

The show is 3 to 4 hours of reminiscing and is packed with audio from the artists, as well as a look at New Zealand news & events of the featured year, and because it's our countdown, it of course features some great New Zealand music, so it’s OUR CHARTS – OUR MUSIC! It also has some of the big hits from Australian artists and groups, as well as the big hits from the UK and of course, the USA. The charts used for The New Zealand Retro Weekly Top 40 Countdown are based on the official New Zealand music charts from Recorded Music New Zealand at www.nztop40.co.nz or www.aotearoamusiccharts.co.nz .

The New Zealand Retro Weekly Top 40 Countdown began being syndicated around the country in May 2018, on various regional & local commercial radio stations, and also some Low Power FM (LPFM) stations. It is now heard on 40 great and 100% New Zealand locally owned & opertated independent radio stations across the nation – making it the most syndicated locally produced weekly music radio show in the country – with a potential audience of over 2 million listeners each weekend. Some of the radio stations give the programme 2 or 3 plays each week with mid–week replays. The AB Soundbites website : www.absoundbites.co.nz, has the full list of stations and when each plays it.

It is also heard on SIX overseas radio stations : 89.5 Kia Orana FM in Rarotonga in the Cook Islands, on Retro Classic Hits – an online station based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in the USA, through www.retroclassichits.com, Central Coast Radio in New South Wales, Australia via www.centralcoastradio.com, and also Rosebud 88.0FM in Rosebud, in the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Australia, and in the UK on Barton FM – an online station based in Barton on Humber, North East Lincolnshire, in England, through www.bartonfmradio.co.uk. And now adding this local US station, KSVB–FM in Big Bear Lake, California on 94.1FM and online through www.ksvbfm.com, this brings a total number of 46 radio stations playing The New Zealand Retro Weekly Top 40 Countdown with Rob Walker.

The majority of the radio stations that play the programme also stream online via their own websites which are listed and linked from the AB Soundbites website : www.absoundbites.co.nz .

The show is produced WITHOUT the assistance of ANY local funding or commercial sponsorship, and is given to the radio stations, including the overseas stations for FREE. There is opportunity for local commercial sponsors to come on board to support the show, as well as the various independent radio stations across New Zealand themselves.

