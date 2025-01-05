Plucky Breakers Fall Late To Wildcats

The BNZ Breakers have been defeated 96-86 in a physical and tightly contested clash against Perth Wildcats in Auckland on Sunday evening.

Despite an inspired performance from big man Tacko Fall, who notched a game-high 28 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, the Breakers were unable to overcome a late charge from the Wildcats.

Fall and Matt Mooney combined for 56 points, with Mooney scoring 28 points of his own along with six assists in a standout two-way effort.

Without the playmaking of Parker Jackson-Cartwright, sidelined for the second fixture of his five-game suspension, fellow co-captain Mitch McCarron stepped up to control the game with seven points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes.

Bryce Cotton led the way for the visitors with 41 points on 50% shooting, including three triples to lead all scorers.

The contest was tightly balanced through three quarters, with the Breakers winning the third period 28-19 to push out to a narrow lead.

Mooney had the hot hand for his side but fouled out with five minutes left on the clock, allowing Perth to swing the momentum and build a lead.

The Breakers were also without the services of Mojave King on both ends of the floor throughout the second half after he suffered a knock to the calf.

Head coach Petteri Koponen praised his team’s efforts in the face of adversity.

“We fought tonight. Everyone stuck to the gameplan and we were there,” he said.

“To lose one of our key ball handlers in Matt and without Mojave in the second half was tough. It feels frustrating to lose the game that way, but it is what it is. I’m proud of the guys and they gave their everything.

“The effort was there, it’s just about the small things we can do better. Our schedule is tough moving forward so there’s no time to cry, we need to learn on the fly, make some adjustments and get better.”

The BNZ Breakers face a short turnaround ahead of their second match of Round 15 against Brisbane Bullets at 9.30pm on Wednesday (NZT).

