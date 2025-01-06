Week Two Of The ASB Classic Underway

Week two of New Zealand’s premier tennis tournament is now underway, with doors open to the ASB Classic Men’s Week (ATP). Following Clara Tauson’s victory in the women’s singles tournament (WTA) and Xinyu Jiang and Fang-Hsien Wu success in the women’s doubles round (WTA), Kiwis will now have the chance to see the likes of US talent Ben Shelton, New Zealand raised British star Cam Norrie, and fan-favourite Gael Monfils in action.

The tournament, which has seen phenomenal attendance, is on track to break the ticket sales record set at last year’s tournament. Off-centre court, attendees can continue to enjoy some of NZ’s best entertainment, food and beverage offerings. The first week of the ASB Classic saw more than 2000 truffle fries consumed, over 6800 Peronis enjoyed, and over 6400 Aperol Spritz’s poured at the Terrazza Bar. Coffee also proved to be a winner with more than 6200 Nespressos served over the first week alone.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin commented: ‘’Woman’s Week saw a brilliant week of star power and world class tennis, and our Mens week is setting up to be even better. We are excited to welcome sell out crowds to the Manuka Doctor Arena this week to witness the action.”

Tracy Magan, Event Director, commented: “It’s fantastic to see so many Kiwis soaking-up everything the event has to offer, and we encourage Aucklanders to come and enjoy ground passes this week. The ASB Classic is the perfect place to kick-off 2025, with stellar food and beverage offerings, and an unbeatable atmosphere.”

Fans can enjoy a special padel ball experience on-site. Beverage entertainment areas also include a stunning G.H. Mumm garden (Maison Mumm), a Peroni Piazza Bar, a Stoneleigh Bar, a Schweppes Cocktail Lounge, and a Somersby Cider Garden. Extensive food options continue to be available across various hospitality spaces, including crispy market fish goujons, summer ceviche, fresh lobster rolls and free-range fried chicken.

Tennis stars have also been enjoying the best of what Tāmaki Makarau, Auckland has to offer. Kiwi player Lulu Sun enjoyed a visit to the Auckland Fish Market, Naomi Osaka took a sail yacht out into the Waitematā Harbour to soak up Auckland’s vista, Madison Keys visited the All Blacks Experience to learn more about one of NZ’s most beloved sport teams, and Sloane Stephenson jumped off the SkyTower. US Star Ben Shelton threw his support behind the Breakers attending their first home game of the year.

Taking place at the Manuka Doctor Arena until Saturday January 11, tickets for all remaining sessions are now sold out. Ground passes are still available for access to The Serve and outer match courts for just $25. A small selection of centre court tickets are still available. Fans can access Classic Club membership for free at https://asbclassic.flicket.co.nz/

