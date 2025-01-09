Prepare To Be Amazed At The Auckland International Buskers Festival This Month

The 25th annual Auckland International Buskers Festival hits Auckland’s Waterfront and CBD in just a few weeks. The four day festival, taking place 24 – 27 January for Auckland Anniversary Weekend, promises a dizzying array of incredible stunts, tricks and talents from magic, acrobatics, Japanese spinning tops, clowning, contortion and more.

Head down to Te Komititanga Square (Lower Queen Street), Eastern Viaduct (Viaduct Harbour) and Karanga Plaza (Wynyard Quarter) for free family summer entertainment all weekend long. With performances from 12PM daily, make sure to arrive early to claim the best viewing position.

Performers will be available from 22 and 23 January for interviews on Auckland’s Waterfront or in studio, to showcase their incredible talents and chat about their remarkable lives as buskers.

Joining the already announced performers The Fire Ninja, The Silver Starlets and Andy Spigola is:

Richard Circus Entertainment (Ghana/Taiwan) – Featuring a fusion of traditional African acrobatic dance, contortion, object manipulation, and impressive juggling that will inspire and amaze.



Komatan (Japan) – Komatan is a world-class spinning top performer, blending traditional Japanese techniques with modern tricks to create awe inspiring shows.



Daigoro (Italy) – Blending years of training in magic, clowning, and theatre, Daigoro brings a captivating mix of entertainment and improv to Auckland streets.



Chinnen (Japan) – A mix of juggling, dangerous rola bola balancing and fire, Chinnen uses a mixture of Japanese and Western styles to showcase his amazing skills.

Please note Pogo Fred, who had previously been announced, is no longer performing in this year’s festival due to injury.

Maps and schedule of performance times will be available online at www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz soon.

Follow the festival on Instagram and Facebook for more updates.

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL BUSKERS FESTIVAL 2025

Dates: Fri 24 – Mon 27 January 2025

Shows running: 12PM – 7PM daily

Location: Auckland Waterfront Harbour and CBD.

The Festival is proudly supported by Auckland Council, Waitemata Local Board, Eke Panuku, and Crackerjack Events.

