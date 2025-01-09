Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nominations Open For The 2025 Tararua Sports Awards

Thursday, 9 January 2025, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Sport Manawatu

Nominations are now open for the prestigious 2025 Tararua Sports Awards, an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions within the Tararua District sporting community. The awards recognise the efforts of athletes, coaches, officials, administrators, teams, and community initiatives that have made a positive impact over the past year.

The categories for the 2025 awards include:

  • Sportsperson of the Year
  • Junior Sportswoman of the Year
  • Junior Sportsman of the Year
  • Team of the Year
  • Grassroots Club of the Year
  • Official of the Year
  • Coach of the Year
  • Administrator/Volunteer of the Year
  • Community Active Recreation and Play Initiative of the Year
  • Tararua Inclusion Award
  • Legend of Sport Award

Kelly Shanks, Chief Executive of Sport Manawatū, emphasised the importance of the awards in recognising the value of sport and active recreation within the community.

"The Tararua Sports Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the people who inspire us through their dedication, achievements, and leadership in sport and active recreation. Whether it’s a rising young star, a long-serving volunteer, or a community initiative making a difference, these awards are about acknowledging the positive impact sport has across the Tararua District," said Ms Shanks.

Nominations close on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, at 11:59 pm.

For full nomination criteria and to submit a nomination, visit sportmanawatu.org.nz.

