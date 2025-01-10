The Veils New Single ‘Mortal Wound’ Out Today, From Their Seventh Album ‘Asphodels’ Out Jan 24, 2025

The Veils are an English/New Zealand band fronted by singer and songwriter Finn Andrews. ‘Mortal Wound’ is the third single from their seventh studio album, ‘Asphodels’ - due for release on January 24th, 2025 on V2 Records / Banished From The Universe.

‘This is a song about the quietly held hope that love is fundamentally a healing force’ says Finn Andrews. ‘It’s by far the most bombastic song on the record, which is strange because, in many ways, it has the gentlest sentiment of them all. I like that the title sounds like a 90s goth band – it’s a very misleading title which I enjoyed anyway.’

Asphodels was recorded live to tape over five days at Roundhead Studios in Aotearoa New Zealand, in the spring of 2023. “Mortal Wound was recorded on a beautiful Steinway grand which had just been shipped down here to New Zealand from the Royal Festival Hall in London – I’m told it was the same piano that Nina Simone performed on at her infamously brilliant Meltdown festival performance many moons ago. Anyway, I couldn’t help but think about her hands while I was playing it.”

The Veils debut album The Runaway Found turned 20 last year which provided Andrews with a healthy dose of existential dread. “I feel as though this album is the end result of a now disconcertingly long career in music,” says Andrews. “I think after your 7th album, much like turning 40, you should really just stop counting. I’ve learned a lot along the way, which I suppose is the whole point, and I’ve really distilled it all into these 9 songs.”

The album takes its name from the Ancient Greek flower of the Underworld, and lyrically, Andrews draws more from poets like Federico García Lorca, Ted Hughes or Louis MacNeice than he does from the well of more traditional rock and roll songwriters. The collaboration between Andrews and string arranger Victoria Kelly is also a central aspect to the record, and as with the band’s previous album …And Out Of The Void Came Love, Kelly plays a large role in bringing the songs to life. Andrews says “I really wanted the string arrangements to behave like another member of the band. We even fleshed the character out, like an actor playing a role. It’s this collaboration with Vic that is really at the centre of this record I think.”

The Veils made their glorious return to the stage in 2023/24 with sold out shows across Europe, North America & Australasia. The band will begin touring significantly again in support of Asphodels in early 2025.

Asphodels will be released on January 24, 2025 on V2 Records/ Banished From The Universe.

Preorders are now available from theveils.com/shop

The Veils are on tour in Europe, UK in January/ February 2025 and New Zealand in March/ April 2025.

