Final Days: Wellington’s The Art Of Banksy Exhibition Set To Close After Blockbuster Summer

The Art of Banksy - the major exhibition at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre has brought Banksy’s era-defining works to tens of thousands of visitors in Wellington since November.

With only two weekends to go, the exhibition is a must-see experience for art lovers and families alike. Including more than 150 pieces of authenticated Banksy works, the exhibition includes artwork, video, sculpture and ephemera exploring the career of the world’s most infamous artist.

Local presenter Stewart Macpherson says he is proud that so many locals and visitors to Wellington have been able to experience this unique and world-class exhibition in their hometown.

“We have loved receiving all the positive feedback from visitors, along with families making the most of free tickets to children under 12 and our Mini-Banksy activity with Sam’s Art House,” he says.

The last day of the exhibition is Monday 20 January, Wellington Anniversary Day.

School holiday fun with Mini Banksy

The exhibition is free for children under 12 with paying adults, and for $10 children can create their own Banksy masterpieces at the Mini Banksy activity.

The Mini Banksy creative station has all the paints, pencils, stencils, brushes and sponges you need to let your creative skills run wild! This fun activity is open daily from 10am - 1pm (closed public holidays) and run by Sam’s Art House.

Praise for The Art of Banksy from visitors in Wellington:

“It’s all of the superlatives: incredible, eye-opening, culture-jamming, wondrous. You don’t want to miss it – especially if you’re a music lover.”

"I just loved his work, he’s very transgressive and takes concepts and tropes and puts a real kink in them."

"It was fantastic, I’m from Bristol, where Banksy is from and grew up with his artwork on walls in the city but it was really amazing to see a different side to his work and get more of an understanding of everything he does."

"I’d absolutely recommend this, it’s a one-off, an opportunity we may not see again in New Zealand. It was incredible."

"Incredible. Very poignant. One of the best art exhibitions I’ve ever been to."

"Excellent. I absolutely loved it."

"Very thought-provoking. It’s given us a wider appreciation of how important art can be in politics and how you can bring it to people who may not typically experience art or be involved in the state of the world.”

“I’m in tears. I wish there were more people in the world like Banksy who can tell a story through art so provocatively.”

