Laughter Heads To The Hutt With Three Weekends Of Comedy

Saturday Laughs

Wellington

15 & 22 February, 1 March

Laughs On Tour is set to head to Wellington’s Lower Hutt with some of comedy's biggest names, well known local faces and brightest newcomers for Saturday Laughs. On at the Abandoned Taproom Petone on 15 & 22 February and 1 March for three weekends of stand out stand up, as part of the 2025 NZ Fringe Festival.

On 15 February, this two hour comedy showcase will be headlined by multi-talented comedy sensation Hayley Sproull. Best known as host of ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley Breakfast Show, The Great Kiwi Bake Off and Have You Been Paying Attention?, she’s also been on screens in Taskmaster, 7 Days, and Golden Boy. The evening will be MCd by Kipling DC, hailing from Whangārei and winner of Best Joke at the 2020 Wellington Comedy Awards, who will be joined by 2017 Billy T nominee Li'i Alaimoana, who is making a comeback to comedy this year after taking a break, and Keegan Thomas, who burst onto the scene in 2021 and has been entertaining sell out crowds since.

On 22 February join in on a night of comedy gold with none other than Ben Hurley. With an impressive career spanning more than 20 years, he’s a favourite across the country, and has regularly appeared on the likes of 7 Days, Seven Sharp and more. Ben will be joined by 2023 ONZM recipient and comedy legend Michèle A'Court, winner of Female Comedian of the Decade at the NZ Comedy Guild Awards in 2010. Also on the line up is rising star Callum Wagstaff, 2022 Raw Comedy Quest finalist and winner of Best Comedian at the 2024 Palmerston North Comedy Awards.

Closing out three weekends of comedy excellence on 1 March is award-winning Auckland based Irish stand up comedian Alan McElroy, recent winner of Best MC at the 2024 NZ Comedy Awards. Joining him on stage is Hoani Hotene, 2025 Billy T nominee, 2022 Raw Comedy Quest winner, and 2024 Best Newcomer nominee at the NZ Comedy Fest. Alongside them is Krystine Nation, known for her hilarious social media presence with Real Life Wife, and Wellington local comedian Mike Fowler who won Best Debut Wellington at 2019 NZ Comedy Fest and Best Up & Comer at 2020 Wellington Comedy Awards.

Saturday Laughs is sponsored by LT McGuinness Ltd, helping build the next generation of Kiwi comedians. This event is also supported by Hutt Mana Trust and Kiwi Gaming Foundation.

