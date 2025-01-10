Pierson Tops First Timed Laps At Taupo – Brown Impresses

Josh Pierson was fastest as drivers cut their first laps at Taupo. Picture Bruce Jenkins

In the second and final official test session, Pierson clocked the fastest time of the day at 1 minute 23.389 seconds in his mtec Motorsport-run Toyota FT60, eclipsing Australian Patrick Heuzenroeder, Kiwi Zack Scoular, Supercars champion Will Brown and series returnee, Korea’s Michael Shin.

Driving for Stephen Giles team and overseen by Ampol Red Bull Racing’s Andrew Edwards, Brown was the fastest car in his morning acclimatisation group and topped the times in the first full session.

Will was using one of Liam Lawson’s F1 helmets instead of his regular Supercars lid to meet the FIA’s different Formula Regional safety standards but its unfamiliarity didn’t seem to slow him as he dialled himself into the car impressively.

“I’m enjoying getting back in an open wheeler,” he said at the end of a solid day on track. “It’s been a fair few years now and as I’ve said before, this is a category I’ve wanted to do since probably 2015.

“It is different the cars are so nimble and not heavy like a Supercar and there’s a lot to learn but I felt pretty comfortable out there in the second session and looking forward to seeing what happens over the next few days.”

Another Red Bull-backed driver, Arvid Lindbad, clocked the quickest time in the morning for M2 Competition, going under 1.24 in warm conditions as the teams worked on initial set up rather than focussing on lap times.

Will Brown was impressive on his first day in a Formula Regional car. Picture Andy Kruy

Shin – a winner in the 2024 championship – had a good day as he eased himself back into the Toyota FT60 car and Taupo track. He was consistently at the sharper end of the timesheets throughout the day in his M2 Competition-run car.

Three practice sessions on Friday will set the scene for the first weekend of racing action in this year’s championship, with times likely to be much more representative of initial form for the weekend.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship Entry

3 Zack Scoular MTEC Motorsport NZ 4 Arvid Lindblad M2 Competition GB 5 Patrick Heuzenroeder MTEC Motorsport AUS 8 Matias Zagazeta M2 Competition PE 9 Nicholas Monteiro MTEC Motorsport BR 13 Barrett Wolfe Giles Motorsport USA 14 Josh Pierson MTEC Motorsport USA 15 Nicolas Stati Kiwi Motorsport AUS 17 Nikita Johnson M2 Competition USA 22 Jett Bowling Kiwi Motorsport USA 23 Michael Shin M2 Competition KR 32 Shawn Rashid MTEC Motorsport USA 41 Alex Crosbie Giles Motorsport NZ 69 Sebastian Manson M2 Competition NZ 77 Enzo Yeh M2 Competition TPE 87 Will Brown Giles Motorsport AUS 88 James Lawley Kiwi Motorsport CA

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 - 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 - 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 - 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

