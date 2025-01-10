Pierson Tops First Timed Laps At Taupo – Brown Impresses
In the second and final official test session, Pierson clocked the fastest time of the day at 1 minute 23.389 seconds in his mtec Motorsport-run Toyota FT60, eclipsing Australian Patrick Heuzenroeder, Kiwi Zack Scoular, Supercars champion Will Brown and series returnee, Korea’s Michael Shin.
Driving for Stephen Giles team and overseen by Ampol Red Bull Racing’s Andrew Edwards, Brown was the fastest car in his morning acclimatisation group and topped the times in the first full session.
Will was using one of Liam Lawson’s F1 helmets instead of his regular Supercars lid to meet the FIA’s different Formula Regional safety standards but its unfamiliarity didn’t seem to slow him as he dialled himself into the car impressively.
“I’m enjoying getting back in an open wheeler,” he said at the end of a solid day on track. “It’s been a fair few years now and as I’ve said before, this is a category I’ve wanted to do since probably 2015.
“It is different the cars are so nimble and not heavy like a Supercar and there’s a lot to learn but I felt pretty comfortable out there in the second session and looking forward to seeing what happens over the next few days.”
Another Red Bull-backed driver, Arvid Lindbad, clocked the quickest time in the morning for M2 Competition, going under 1.24 in warm conditions as the teams worked on initial set up rather than focussing on lap times.
Shin – a winner in the 2024 championship – had a good day as he eased himself back into the Toyota FT60 car and Taupo track. He was consistently at the sharper end of the timesheets throughout the day in his M2 Competition-run car.
Three practice sessions on Friday will set the scene for the first weekend of racing action in this year’s championship, with times likely to be much more representative of initial form for the weekend.
2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship Entry
|3
|Zack Scoular
|MTEC Motorsport
|NZ
|4
|Arvid Lindblad
|M2 Competition
|GB
|5
|Patrick Heuzenroeder
|MTEC Motorsport
|AUS
|8
|Matias Zagazeta
|M2 Competition
|PE
|9
|Nicholas Monteiro
|MTEC Motorsport
|BR
|13
|Barrett Wolfe
|Giles Motorsport
|USA
|14
|Josh Pierson
|MTEC Motorsport
|USA
|15
|Nicolas Stati
|Kiwi Motorsport
|AUS
|17
|Nikita Johnson
|M2 Competition
|USA
|22
|Jett Bowling
|Kiwi Motorsport
|USA
|23
|Michael Shin
|M2 Competition
|KR
|32
|Shawn Rashid
|MTEC Motorsport
|USA
|41
|Alex Crosbie
|Giles Motorsport
|NZ
|69
|Sebastian Manson
|M2 Competition
|NZ
|77
|Enzo Yeh
|M2 Competition
|TPE
|87
|Will Brown
|Giles Motorsport
|AUS
|88
|James Lawley
|Kiwi Motorsport
|CA
2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship
Round 01: 10 - 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park
Round 02: 17 - 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park
Round 03: 24 - 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon
Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill
Round 05: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix