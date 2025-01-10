SERPENTWITHFEET Announce GRIP SEQUEL With New Songs And Mixes

serpentwithfeet (Photo/Supplied)

Groundbreaking alternative R&B artist and polymath serpentwithfeet announces the release of GRIP SEQUEL, out February 28th via Secretly Canadian; a sequel to his critically acclaimed 2024 album GRIP.

GRIP SEQUEL features six new compositions alongside alternative versions of three tracks from GRIP: a new version of ‘Lucky Me’ with strings, and remixes of ‘Spades’, featuring Ogi and Destin Conrad, and a ‘Damn Gloves’ remix by Baile Funk featuring Ty Dolla $ign, TH41 & Azzy.

New single ‘WRITHING IN THE WIND’ - is an intimate, lush standout from GRIP SEQUEL, alongside a new video, blending serpentwithfeet’s signature sound with pulsing R&B elements. The single is, in serpent’s words, “the sound of a lover begging. He knows he messed up but desperately wants a second chance.”

GRIP SEQUEL is a testament to Black, queer love, reclaiming narratives of joy, romance, and identity. Serpentwithfeet blends intimate storytelling with vibrant club sounds, celebrating spaces where love and authenticity thrive. GRIP SEQUEL was created because “I had more so say,” said serpentwithfeet. “I had more questions about intimacy and this was a fun way to explore.”

In the run up to GRIP SEQUEL, serpentwithfeet’s debut theatrical production Heart of Brick, centered around Black queer nightlife, premiered in Europe before a 2023 run of North American shows. In 2024, serpent released the critically acclaimed album GRIP (‘...infectiously joyous’ - The Observer) before touring in support of it. He then embarked on a 13-date run of North American live shows in support of André 3000.

