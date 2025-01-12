Waikato River Authority Supports 2025 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals

The Waikato River Authority proudly announces its role as a Hiriwa (Silver) sponsor for the 2025 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals at Lake Karāpiro.

The Waikato River Authority (WRA), established in 2011, is an independent statutory body based on co-governance principles, with a mandate to restore and protect the health and well-being of the Waikato and Waipā Rivers.

WRA Kaihautū Antoine Coffin highlighted the importance of growing intergenerational river guardians and supporting events that celebrate and connect people to the rivers.

“We’re looking to raise the profile of the river restoration mahi our organisation funds. Partnering with Waka Ama Aotearoa to nurture paddlers and river kaitiaki for life is a natural fit,” he said.

Waka Ama Aotearoa Chief Executive Lara Collins welcomed the Waikato River Authority to their whānau of sponsors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Waikato River Authority to the fold. We look forward to working together over the long term to restore our rivers and waterways where our paddlers train and compete.”

The 2025 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals has attracted 3,875 competitors from 70 clubs, making it the largest event in its 35-year history. It commenced today (Sunday) with a pōwhiri by Ngāti Korokī Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā, followed by taitamariki racing, and will conclude on Saturday, 18 January.

