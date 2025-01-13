Building Wellbeing In Social Housing Through Creative Solutions

In the face of the ongoing housing crisis, a new community initiative aims to bring creativity to families living in social housing in Hamilton. Auahatanga ki te Kāinga, a project led by Creative Waikato in partnership with Community Waikato, seeks to provide whānau and communities in Kāinga Ora social housing areas in Glenview, Melville, Fairfield and Enderley with inspiring and impactful creative experiences. Funded by WEL Energy Trust’s Vital Impact Grant Fund, the project will launch on 21st January and aims to build positive social impact, strengthen community connections and help participants learn new skills through creative activities. The project will include two public exhibitions: one for International Art Day in April 2025 and another marking the start of Matariki Weekend in June 2025.

The housing deficit in the Waikato region continues to grow, leading to a significant increase in demand for social housing. Many families are struggling to find stable and aordable homes. Reports from the Waikato Region Housing Initiative (WHI) indicate that the shortfall in available social housing has risen dramatically, from 20% in 2018 to 53% in 2023. This situation is becoming increasingly challenging, as house prices have soared by 45% over the past five years, contributing to an already high cost-of-living. Whānau and communities who have transitioned into social housing will feel particularly aected, taking a toll on their mental health and wellbeing. To tackle these challenges, the Auahatanga ki te Kāinga project will aim to use art and culture to enhance wellbeing and foster community connections during these dicult times.

“We can see that Auahatanga ki te Kāinga will help build confidence and community togetherness because we are building upon similar work that has already achieved those outcomes,” says Jeremy Mayall, CEO of Creative Waikato. “We know how learning to make art can bring people together because we’ve observed this in Waikato communities and have studies to back up the impact. More importantly, as an organisation, we know firsthand the role that creative activities have had in our own lives and believe everyone should have access to them every day.”

Community Waikato is excited to bring its experience and belief in the transformative power of creativity to drive positive change in the community through this project's partnership. “Families in social housing often face complex challenges, including financial pressures, stigma and social isolation. We hope this initiative will create a platform for whānau to express themselves, share their stories and connect with others,” says Chief Executive Holly Snape. “Auahatanga ki te Kāinga is a powerful example of how collaborative, community-led initiatives can create ripples of positive change. It reflects the value of investing in people’s strengths and potential.”

The project features two professional artists who will lead weekly creative sessions to help participants explore their creative potential. Creative Waikato’s Project Lead, Leafa Wilson, who guided the success of Whiria te Tāngata, will oversee the project, oering support and drawing on her experience throughout the duration of the six-months the project is active. This talented team ensures participants are supported and inspired on their creative journeys.

The concept for this innovative project builds on the success of the 2022 - 2023 Whiria te Tāngata pilot, funded by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage and led by Creative Waikato. This trailblazing pilot programme was a first in Aotearoa and oered ten artist residencies supported by a part-time living wage, allowing artists to immerse themselves in communities and drive transformative creative activity. The project had a lasting impact, with its eects still resonating in the participating Waikato communities. Creative Waikato explored an innovative way to capture and express the true social value of this work by hiring Waikato filmmaker Dan Inglis, who documented the journey in real-time, resulting in the well-received documentary 'Weaving the People.' Inglis captured not only the artists' creative processes but also the meaningful connections they built within the communities. The success of Whiria te Tāngata laid a strong foundation for future projects, drawing the attention of WEL Energy Trust. Recognising the power of creativity to uplift and empower communities, WEL Energy Trust chose to support Auahatanga ki te Kāinga, ensuring the project’s vision could be realised.

WEL Energy Trust’s significant investment highlights its forward-thinking commitment to driving positive change, particularly for those facing the harsh realities of the housing crisis. By funding Auahatanga ki te Kāinga, WEL Energy Trust is supporting creative expression while empowering whānau, tamariki and rangatahi. This bold decision to fully fund this project demonstrates an understanding of the complex needs of today’s communities and recognises the vital role creativity can play in building resilience, wellbeing and togetherness.

“The WEL Energy Trust is delighted to provide funding support for the Creative Waikato Auahatanga ki te Kāinga project,” said WEL Energy Trust CEO Marcel Manders. “The project aligns with the Trust’s three Pillars, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Working Collaboratively, Equity & Equality, and provides another pathway for a thriving, connected and equitable Waikato.”

WEL Energy Trust has removed financial barriers, to ensure these opportunities are accessible to social housing communities, playing a key role in strengthening the social fabric of Hamilton through this investment. David Cowley, the Grants Manager at WEL Energy Trust, noted, “This programme is targeting those whānau who have been adversely aected by the housing crisis, and [Auahatanga ki te Kāinga] will support them in their journey toward more secure housing.”

Mark Rawson, Waikato Regional Director at Kāinga Ora, has expressed his appreciation for partnering on this project. He states, “The collaborative way this project has been created and will be delivered is a great example of the Waikato way of working together to maximise the collective impact on a range of desired outcomes.” He adds, “Auahatanga ki te Kāinga will not only be an incredibly positive experience for the rangatahi and whānau participating in the weekly programme, but build greater social cohesion across the neighbourhoods that it is occurring in. Initiatives like this have a wide ranging positive eect across people’s lives with lasting impact well beyond the initial investment.The community organisations that are anchored in their neighbourhood not only provide space for the programme, but oer a wide range of other opportunities and support for local whānau. This partnership will undoubtedly create connections that will enable a growth in trust and provide awareness of agencies that can support when whānau need it.”

By bringing the transformative power of creativity directly into the lives of whānau living in social housing, this initiative shows that impactful solutions don’t always have to be conventional. It challenges societal stigma and highlights the strengths within these communities. By investing in creativity as a tool for growth and social cohesion, Auahatanga ki te Kāinga proves that even in times of crisis, innovation and collaboration can create alternative, progressive pathways toward a brighter future.

As the project unfolds, it reminds us that art and creativity are not just expressions of beauty. They are powerful tools for transformation, and can help to fill homes with hope, connection and possibility. Keep an eye out for the community exhibitions celebrating the project’s journey, launching in April and June. These exhibitions will tell a powerful story of the experiences and strengths within social housing communities - a story you will want to experience.

