Waka Found On Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island

The partial remains of a waka have been found on Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island.

"We are very grateful to the local family for informing us of the find and caring for the exposed waka and recovered pieces. They have been instrumental in securing the site and in the ongoing monitoring of the waka" said Glenis Philip-Barbara, Pou Mataaho o Te Hononga Deputy Secretary Māori Crown Partnerships, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

Manatū Taonga has been engaging closely with landowners, Hokotehi Moriori Trust, Ngāti Mutunga ki Wharekauri, Moriori Imi Settlement Trust, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai to ensure that the recovery and conservation of the waka is undertaken appropriately. Manatū Taonga has also engaged archaeologists, conservators and other professionals to support this work.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga has issued an archaeological authority to Manatū Taonga to allow for the recovery of the visible pieces of the waka that remain in situ from January 2025. The Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai is the landowner of the site where the waka was found and has a regional team on the ground who has and will continue to support the response.

Heritage New Zealand spokesperson Dean Whiting, Kaihautū said "As the regulator of archaeological processes, we are working with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage to have an archaeological authority in place to ensure the recovery of critical information while respecting the involvement of imi and iwi. With the vulnerability of the waka to the elements, time is of the essence, and we are committed to facilitating its careful investigation and recovery."

"Now that the recovery of the waka is underway, the role of Manatū Taonga is to engage with imi and iwi on the processes detailed in the Protected Objects Act 1975. We will work alongside them to provide oversight and support for matters relating to the care, custody and conservation of the waka," said Glenis Philip-Barbara.

"Our focus is on being guided by imi and iwi to ensure that the waka is protected for the benefit of future generations and is allowed to tell its own story."

Manatū Taonga has issued a public notice on its website which gives interested parties 60 days to apply for ownership of the waka under the Protected Objects Act 1975.

