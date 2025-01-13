Invictus Games Help Heal Former Soldier Three Decades After Mt Ruapehu Tragedy

In August 1990, Sonny Tavake, NZBM, was one of 13 soldiers who set out on an alpine training course on Mt Ruapehu.

The men were caught in a blizzard, and he was one of two who trekked 11 hours to raise the alarm. Only seven returned.

“It was meant to be adventure training and it turned into snow survival.”

Mr Tavake, who now lives in Hamilton, was awarded the New Zealand Bravery Medal for his actions that day.

Sonny Tavake (Photo/Supplied)

“It was just something that happened, and that I did for my fellow man.”

Next month he will compete with the 19-strong New Zealand Team at the Invictus Games in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada. As well as the core Invictus sports, there will be adaptive winter sports such as alpine skiing and snowboarding, skeleton and wheelchair curling.

“I am very humbled and appreciative to be part of the team again. Invictus has provided me with belief, confidence in myself, and the opportunity to be part of this community.

“I’ll be representing those guys that didn’t make it 34 years ago.”

In August last year, Mr Tavake went to Mt Ruapehu with the Invictus team to train.

“I hadn’t been up to the snow since then. I had no reason to go up there knowing what happened to me up there all those years ago.

“It just brought back all those memories. It all came back to me. Even though I was only 22 years old, I can still remember the majority of it like it was yesterday.”

Sonny Tavake (Photo/Supplied)

Mr Tavake sustained frost bite to his left hand from the incident, and while it doesn’t affect him too much, he does have limited range of movement.

“I can’t make a full fist and don’t have 100 per cent function of my hand, however I am still able to operate. I try not to focus on it even though I know it’s there.

“I'm just grateful to be still alive to be honest.”

Mr Tavake was part of the 2023 Invictus Team in Dusseldorf, Germany. He didn’t think he qualified but was encouraged by some friends to apply.

“I was encouraged by two mates who had gone before to apply for the Games. I was keen as mustard and it was really good for me to see how far I could push myself mentally and physically.

“I was told the difference it made in another mate that had come back from the Games - I was really inspired to check it out and see.”

He said being part of the Invictus whānau was amazing and this time he hopes to pass on his experiences to the new members of the team.

Mr Tavake will compete in the adaptive winter sports of skeleton and biathlon, and the core Invictus sports of indoor rowing and wheelchair rugby.

“I am planning on giving it my all, having fun, and above all come back a better version of myself than when I left.”

The New Zealand team is supported by Fulton Hogan, Dynasty, Sudima Hotels, The Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust, Auckland District RSA Inc, Craig Walker Building Removals, Papanui RSA, Templeton RSA Poppy Trust, Rotorua RSA, Huapai Kemeu Lions Club, NZDF Messes and Clubs, and Veterans’ Affairs.

