New Zealand's Own Weber Bros Circus Is Set To Return For A National Tour In 2025

Kicking off in Albany on 9th January 2025 at North Harbour Stadium. Get ready for an unforgettable experience as New Zealand’s own announces its highly anticipated return in 2025! this spectacular national tour promises to deliver world-class family entertainment featuring thrilling acts that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Under the expert guidance of Harry and Marie Weber, Weber Bros Circus has become synonymous with quality entertainment. Audiences can expect to be dazzled by an array of exhilarating performances, including the breathtaking FMX Freestyle, the jaw-dropping Human Cannonball, and the heart-stopping Extreme Globe of Death, Enchanting Aerial Acts, Comedy and more.

Having captured the hearts of viewers on Bravo’s hit reality series The Circus, Weber Bros’ Circus is committed to bringing a vibrant and dynamic show that combines tradition with innovation. This year’s tour will showcase a lineup of awe-inspiring acts, ensuring that every performance is unique and unforgettable.

We are thrilled to be bringing the magic of the circus back to our fans across New Zealand,” said Harry Weber. “Our team has been working tirelessly to create a show that not nonly entertains but also inspires and captivates audiences of all ages.”

Join us for an action-packed adventure filled with laughter, thrills, and memories that will last a lifetime. Tickets for Albany are on sale NOW, with more locations COMING SOON!

Important Information

• Show Duration is 2 hours

• Matinee performances on Weekend

• The Bigtop will be set up at the North Harbour Stadium

• Ticket Prices / Online Booking Fees Apply

o Children $25 - $70

o Adults $35 - $85

o Family Passes $150 - $200

• Children under 2 are free / Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an Adult

