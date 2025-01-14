Adult Friends Kick Off 2025 With Their New Single ‘The Replacement’

Photo/Supplied.

2024 was a busy year for Wellington Post-Hardcore band, Adult Friends with the release of their first ep, ‘blackmail.txt’ and the roll out of three new singles ‘Bloodhail’, ‘Smart People’ and ‘Bunnyman’. Things don’t look to slow down in 2025 as the band announce their next single, ‘The Replacement’ as well as the release of their Debut album ‘Find Me in The Inferno’.

Some words regarding the song from vocalist/guitarist Jackson Kidd: The Replacement was written on an acoustic guitar in my room after a wild experience watching the movie L'Inferno. The movie's depictions of hell shook me to my core and I just had to write a song about it. The Replacement morphed into what it is now in a rehearsal. We recorded and mixed the track all ourselves, learning so much about this process as we went. It's very DIY, garage and lo-fi punk rock, but also emotional and cathartic!

The lyrics on ‘The Replacement’ are more poetic than previous cuts and delivered with sticky melodies that grip listeners. Adult Friends describe the song as the ‘centrepiece of the new album. Everything we’ve tried to communicate through our music over the years all comes down to this song. It really embodies all our influences and where we’ve come from and we want nothing more than for everyone to experience it.’

‘The Replacement’ will be available on all major streaming platforms as of January 17th.

Adult Friends seek to find solace in a sea of noise. The Wellington-based four piece blends the cacophony of Post-Hardcore with gothic and melancholic tendencies. Influenced by bands such as At The Drive In, Failure and The Cure, Adult Friends create music that challenges listeners to derive what they like from the songs, so long as they keep coming back for more.

