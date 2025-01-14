Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fabulous Drag Show For Kids Kicks Off Its National Tour This February

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 7:42 pm
Press Release: Hugo Grrrl

Renowned drag king Hugo Grrrl brings his solo children’s show, Hugo’s Rainbow Show, to Auckland Pride and to Wellington for the New Zealand Fringe Festival. In February, the season boasts performances in central Auckland, 

Papakura, Te Atatū and New Lynn. In March, the production hits Newtown and Te Aro in Wellington. The show is completely free to attend. Registration in advance is essential. 

A magical, musical, drag-filled children’s theatre experience about the science of weather is touring Auckland and Wellington after a successful season at The Melbourne Fringe Festival. Hugo’s Rainbow Show explores the science of weather systems with outrageous costumes, original musical numbers and heartwarming stories. This interactive quest invites young audiences to help find Ray The Sun, Misty The Cloud, Wayne The Rain, and the fabulous Archie The Rainbow. Along the way, they’ll celebrate friendship, acceptance, and the joy of learning. 

Perfect for children aged 2 to 10 years and neurodivergent audiences, Hugo’s Rainbow Show offers an inclusive, playful environment that encourages curiosity and creativity. Even the grown-ups will find themselves smiling at the colourful charm of this unique, rainbow-reading-style experience. The show is completely free to attend however registration in advance is essential. 

“‘Hugo's Rainbow Show was a kaleidoscopic delight! I took my two children, and they were utterly enamoured with Hugo, and their effervescent show! - Audience member 

Hugo Grrrl, a drag king, comedian, and cabaret producer from Aotearoa New Zealand, made history as the first drag king and transgender man to win a drag reality competition - House of Drag, Season 1. Hugo also co-created the multi-award-winning The Glitter Garden, the world’s first drag musical for kids. Out of drag, Hugo works as a Gender Diversity Consultant and Educator, promoting rainbow literacy in Aotearoa. 

Hugo’s Rainbow Show 

Dates: 1st, 2nd, 8th, 9th, 15th, and 22nd February, and 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th March 2025. Times: 1:00pm & 3:00pm (Approx 45 minutes) 

Venue: Button Factory, Te Atatū Peninsula Community Hub, New Lynn Community Hub, Te Tuhi,Thistle Hall, and Newtown Hall. 

Tickets: Free 

Best for: 2-10 year olds, kids at heart and neurodivergent audiences 

TO BOOK TICKETS, visit Auckland Pride Website and New Zealand Fringe Website 

