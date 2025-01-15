Medium Build Adds A Series Of Intimate Shows In And Around Auckland To Kick Off Upcoming Tour Of AU & NZ!

Frontier Touring is proud to announce American singer-songwriter Medium Build adds new Perth and New Zealand headline shows for his tour that kicks off this month!

The Georgia born artist, currently based in Nashville, can’t wait to get to Australia and New Zealand and has decided to start his touring early with a series of special shows in small towns around Auckland, New Zealand and has announced a new Australian headline date, performing at Milk Bar, Perth on Saturday 15 February, to wrap up the tour.

Frontier Member presale for the new Perth date commences Thursday 16 January from 11am local time before tickets go on sale Friday 17 January from 2pm local time. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/mediumbuild

Final tickets available for Oxford Art Factory, Sydney on Wednesday 12 February and Howler, Melbourne on Thursday 13 February.

Medium Build also announces four new unique New Zealand dates playing intimate venues; Big Fan, Auckland on Thursday 30 January plus free entry shows at Awakino Hotel, Awakino on Friday 31 January, The Yard, Raglan on Saturday 1 February and Palace Tavern, Tauranga on Sunday 2 February.

Joining Medium Build on all New Zealand shows is emerging talent Zane Penny. Penny has captured the essence of the dreamy northern allure of Anchorage, Alaska through a string of spellbinding singles ‘Cigarette’, ‘Tough Bones’, ‘You’ve Haunted Me’ and ‘On A Roll’.

Medium Build is also touring Australia and New Zealand as special guest with USA’s Role Model. All Australian and New Zealand dates are sold out.

Medium Build, the queer singer-songwriter born Nick Carpenter, has a generous and inviting spirit that manifests in his songwriting. Medium Build built a cult following in Anchorage, Alaska, where he became a local celebrity and hometown hero, before making the recent move to Nashville, moving closer to his southern roots and dedicating himself to his musical career.

Most recently, Medium Build released the five-track EP Marietta (out now via Universal Music Australia, here) - named after the town outside of Atlanta, Georgia where Carpenter grew up – where the songs cover the central tenets of his time there: his parents looking for opportunity, his relationship with the church and the angst and longing of his adolescence. Marietta features ‘Yoke (with Julien Baker)’ of the band boygenius, ‘Triple Marathon’ and ‘John & Lydia’.

As a musician with a nomadic lifestyle, Nick Carpenter often enters spaces as a stranger and leaves with lifelong friends. The creator of Medium Build possesses a connective charisma that shows in his songs and performances-which can seem like equal parts concerts, testimony, and stand-up comedy.

Medium Build’s vision is to take the sense of community his music creates far beyond wherever he calls home.

Medium Build is also touring as special guest with Role Model on the No Place Like Tour Australia & New Zealand. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/rolemodel

Monday 3 February - Powerstation | Auckland, NZ SOLD OUT

Wednesday 5 February - The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD SOLD OUT

Thursday 6 February - Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW SOLD OUT

Saturday 8 February - Forum | Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT

Tuesday 11 February - The Gov | Adelaide, SA - SOLD OUT

