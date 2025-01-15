The Wait Is Over - City Of Sails Transforms Into City Of SailGP

(Photo/ITMSailGP Auckland)

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is set to host an unforgettable sailing spectacle this weekend (18-19 January), as the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix makes its debut on the iconic Waitematā Harbour. The event is expected to attract more than 25,000 spectators to witness the thrilling high-speed competition on the water.

This highly-anticipated event will be the first race appearance for the high-speed titanium T-Foils on the F50 racing fleet, which will add to the spectator experience for both local fans and international visitors.

The city’s world-class waterfront, just minutes from downtown, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this dynamic, high-octane competition, which promises to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

25,000 fans expected across the weekend

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the action from a variety of vantage points. This includes the 8,000-seat purpose-built, temporary grandstand at Wynyard Point, where the Race Stadium will be the hub of the event. The Race Stadium promises an immersive experience, with prime views of the action, expert commentary, live broadcast graphics, and pre-show entertainment. Local food and beverages will be available to enhance the experience.

Thousands of spectators will also watch the racing from the sold-out Bring Your Own Boat (BYOB) and Adrenaline Yacht fleets, offering unparalleled views from the water.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For those unable to attend the event at Wynyard Point, a large screen will be set up by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council, at Eastern Viaduct for a free public screening of the live broadcast.

Races can also be watched at home live on Three and streamed on ThreeNow.

An unmissable event for Aucklanders

Aucklanders are encouraged to embrace the excitement of this unique world-class event taking place on their doorstep. “We are absolutely thrilled to host SailGP’s debut in Auckland and help bring to life Sir Russell Coutts’ vision for this event,” says Nick Hill, CE Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our city to showcase its spectacular waterfront and really put on a show. SailGP will not only be a major boost for Auckland’s tourism and hospitality industries, it will unite people from all walks of life in the spirit of friendly competition, innovation and celebration. We’re proud to support this global event and invite everyone to join us in experiencing the excitement of SailGP and all Auckland has to offer.”

SailGP Race Stadium Schedule

Day 1 | Saturday, 18 January

SailGP Race Stadium | 1.30pm-7pm

Race Times | 4pm-5.30pm

Day 2 | Sunday, 19 January

SailGP Race Stadium | 1.30pm-7pm

Race Times | 4pm-5.30pm

For full details click here

Eastern Viaduct Public Screening

Saturday, 18 and Sunday 19, January

Live broadcast of races from 4pm-6pm

There will be limited seating available at the big screen so come early to secure a seat or bring along a fold-out camping chair. Space and seating will be on a first come, first-served basis. Please be advised there is an alcohol ban in place at this location.

For full details click here

Plan Your Visit

Weather: As an outdoor event, attendees are advised to dress appropriately for the weather. If the forecast is sunny, be sure to bring sun protection, including a hat, sunscreen and plenty of water. For cooler, rainy conditions pack a raincoat and warmer layers to stay comfortable throughout the day.

Transport: Explore bus, ferry, walking and cycling routes as well as driving and parking options here

SailGP ticket holders will be able to access free public transport on buses to and from Wynyard Quarter from 11.30am. Simply show your ticket to the driver when boarding and remember to keep your event ticket for the journey home. Keep in mind that buses will be replacing all trains for the Summer Rail Upgrade.

Get Your Tickets Now: Tickets for the Race Stadium are selling fast but are currently still available. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event. Whether you're joining us in the grandstand, on the water, or at the free public screening at the Viaduct, SailGP’s debut in Auckland promises to be an event to remember.

© Scoop Media

