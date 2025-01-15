Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix Assembles Star-studded Kiwi Lineup To MC, Judge And Commentate World-Famous Race

With just one month to go until the world-famous Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix hits full throttle on February 15 in Auckland Domain, Red Bull has announced a legendary lineup of New Zealanders guaranteed to supercharge the spectacle. From motorsport royalty to pop culture personalities, these Kiwi icons are set to bring energy, flair, and a touch of humour to every twist, turn, and tumble.

Event MCs: The Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix will have a dynamic duo to up the ante off the course, keeping spectators entertained and eagerly anticipating what’s to come.

Hilary Barry : Mother of the Nation, Hilary Barry, will bring charm and cheek to keep the energy sky-high among spectators on the day.

: Mother of the Nation, Hilary Barry, will bring charm and cheek to keep the energy sky-high among spectators on the day. Tegan Yorwarth: Media star Tegan will bring unstoppable vibes, hyping the crowd every step of the way.

(Photo/Supplied)

Event Judges: The NZ-themed course will take contestants on the ultimate kiwi roadie and will be littered with obstacles that will challenge each trolley’s structural integrity and design skills. The Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix judges are tasked to mark teams on three criteria: Design, Showmanship, and Speed on the track.

Mad Mike (Michael Whiddett): Drift king Mad Mike will be looking for creativity, execution, and full-throttle fearlessness.

Jess Blewitt: Another world-class athlete judge is downhill mountain biking legend Jess Blewitt, who will bring her adrenaline expertise and need for speed to the panel.

Kita Mean: Award-winning drag superstar Kita Mean will be swapping heels for helmets to ensure the flair factor is off the charts.

Kim Crossman: Adrenaline-loving actress, writer, and presenter Kim Crossman will add her sharp eye for showmanship and crowd engagement.

Event Commentators: Buckle up as Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix’s event commentators drive excitement off the course, keeping spectators invigorated with insights into every thrilling moment of the race. They’ll have an eagle eye on the course, sharing which trolleys skid, soar, or fail to reach the finish line.

Jay Reeve: One of New Zealand's most popular and irreverent multi-media broadcasters Jay Reeve will entertain the crowd with his razor-sharp commentary and play-by-play interpretation of the action on the track.

George Harper Jnr: Esteemed sports commentator George Harper Jnr will harness his expertise to deliver real-time analysis of each competitors' ever move to fuel the adrenaline as the action unfolds.

A Race Like No Other – The Ultimate Summer Showdown!

Creativity meets chaos as the Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix returns for the first time in a decade. With gravity as the only fuel and New Zealand’s most fearless teams battling it out in ingeniously designed, human-powered trolleys, this summer spectacle promises to deliver pure Kiwi magic for everyone.

Expect outrageous designs and more Kiwi flair than a summer BBQ. With the nation’s top personalities hyping the crowd and judging the team, this is the event of the summer – and the best bit about it? It’s completely free.

With over 50 daring teams perfecting their trolleys and this all-star talent lineup ready to entertain, Auckland Domain is the place to be on February 15. Don’t miss your chance to witness Kiwi ingenuity and showmanship at its absolute finest.

Event Details

What: Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix 2025

When: February 15, 2025

Time: 12.00pm – 6.00pm

Where: Auckland Domain, Auckland

Cost: Free to attend

