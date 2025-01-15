Hannah Berry Back At Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half

Defending Women’s Champ – Hannah Berry (Photo/Supplied)

Bay of Plenty multisport legend Hannah Berry will be back on the start line of the Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half this Saturday to defend the title on her home course.

Hannah Berry is seeking her fourth title in the iconic event, after wins in 2019, 2020 & 2024. She heads into this Saturday’s elite women’s race after a stellar year in 2024 which included 4th overall placing for the Ironman Pro Series, 1st in the Ironman Asia-Pacific Champs in Cairns, and a 10th placing at Ironman World Champs in Nice.

In looking ahead to Saturday’s event Hannah Berry said - “racing in my home town is the best way to start the year. While I have been in my off season after a big 2024, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to race the Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half. I’m looking forward to sharing the course and weekend with many friends and celebrating our sport and community together.”

The Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half is an iconic one for the triathlon and Bay of Plenty community, with crowds lining the café filled streets of Mt Maunganui to cheer on the athletes. The cry of “Go Hannah” has been a common one in recent years.

While Berry starts as favourite to claim a fourth title in Mount Maunganui, she faces strong competition from UK triathlete Fenella Langridge, and NZ triathletes - Samantha Kingsford, Fiona Gallagher and Hannah Knighton. Kingsford & Gallagher have been top 5 finishers in the event in recent years, while Knighton has made a strong transition to the mid-distance after a top career in short course triathlons.

British triathlete Fenella Langridge has built a storied career in long distance triathlon since starting in the sport in 2018. She was a latecomer to triathlon, only starting in the sport in her final year of university, having previously competed in biathlon and cross-country. Despite not owning a bike until her father bought her one at the age of 18, Langridge has made up for lost time.

Fenella Langridge has built a fine collection of long distance triathlon medals in her six years in the sport. In her debut at the World Ironman Champs in Kona she led the bike leg at one stage before finishing in an impressive 6th placing. In December 2023, she won her first full distance event at Ironman Western Australia, setting a new course record in the process.

Langridge is looking forward to competing at the iconic Mount Maunganui event saying - “I am so grateful to be starting my 2025 season in New Zealand. Tauranga & Mount Maunganui is a triathlete’s playground and I can't wait to have fun, race hard, and show all the folks back home how cool it is here too!”

Festival Director Julia Tilley said – “we are stoked to have Bay of Plenty multisport legend Hannah Berry back for this year’s Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half Tauranga Half, as well as top UK triathlete Fenella Langridge. We look forward to the crowds coming back out to support the athletes.”

Also on the Fulton Hogan Mount Festival programme for Saturday is an Aquabike event, and the Waitoa Mount Festival Half Marathon which has 5km, 10km and half marathon options.

Notes:

Fulton Hogan Mount Festival of Multisport – 18 January 2025

Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half 2km Swim 90km Bike 21.1km Run

Aqua Bike 2km Swim 90km Bike

Waitoa Mount Festival Half Marathon 5km, 10km or 21.1km

