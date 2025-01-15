Olympic & Paralympic Champions Set To Star On The 2025 Summer Circuit!

Hamish Kerr competing at the 2024 Cooks Classic. (Photo/Supplied)

2024 Paris Olympic high jump champion Hamish Kerr and Paralympic 200m T47 champion Anna Grimaldi are on track to wow kiwi sporting fans this summer. Both are set to draw crowds across the country on the new Summer Circuit of track and field meetings. With an impressive lineup of athletes set to appear, this year’s Summer Circuit promises unforgettable athletic action across six iconic events.

Off the back of Kerr’s incredible success in 2024, including winning the World Indoor Championships in March and his historic gold the Paris Olympic Games in August, he returns to the Summer Circuit. Kerr will look to open his season in Whanganui at the PAK’nSAVE Cooks Classic as he begins his campaign towards the 2025 World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Kerr will laterline up for the International Track Meet against Australian record holder and fellow 2.36 jumper, Brendon Starc. Kerr and Starc jointly hold the Oceania Area record, with Starc's record-breaking performance coming in 2018. Starc is a formidable competitor with three Olympic Games under his belt and the Commonwealth Games title from 2018 where he won the Gold Coast event with a best of 2.32. The duo are set for a Trans-Tasman showdown. The duo will be joined by Asian champion Takashi Eto of Japan who holds a best of 2.25.

“I'm very excited to be opening my season in New Zealand. It's not something I get to do all that often these days, so it's going to be awesome to compete not just at Cooks but at ITM and Nationals as well. There are lots of opportunities for people to come down and have a watch of some world class jumping.” Said Kerr on his excitement for the upcoming season.

On competing against Starc and Eto at the ITM “It's so cool that we get to have all this world class talent here and I really relish the opportunity to do battle at my home track with some of the best guys in the world, it's going to be really exciting."

Three-time Paralympic Champion, Anna Grimaldi is sure to set the Summer Circuit ablaze with three meets on her horizon. Grimaldi has booked in appearances at the PAK’nSAVE Cooks Classic, the Sir Graeme Douglas International and the International Track Meet. Grimaldi returns to the track after winning the sole gold medal at the 2025 Paralympic Games over the 200m T47. Grimaldi will tackle the 100m at both the Cooks Classic and the Sir Graeme Douglas International. She’ll make event decisions closer to the time for the International Track Meet.

Grimaldi is thrilled to get out in front of Kiwi fans this summer, “I haven’t competed much on the NZ Summer Circuit before, and after a big couple of years away from NZ it’s something i feel really excited i get to do. To get out in the communities with the people that have been supporting me is going to be really special.”

On her expectations for the summer, Grimaldi is aiming to set a solid foundation for a big year ahead “Not every competition is the Paralympic games so not every competition is going to bring Paralympic Games times for me, but that’s ok, It’s about getting out there and accepting that and giving it a crack anyway.”

I can’t wait to see everyone and have fun finding my feet in running again!

Among the highlights of the 2025 Summer Circuit is the much-anticipated shot-put showdown between our own Tom Walshand USA’s Payton Otterdahl at the Sir Graeme Douglas International and the International Track Meet. Walsh, a perennial favourite and Olympic medallist, will face off against Otterdahl who finished 4th at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Otterdahl is currently ranked 4th on the world athletics rankings and boasts a 22.59 personal best from April 2024. Walsh holds the Oceania and NZ records with his 22.90 back at the World Championships in 2019.

Young triple jump sensation Ethan Olivier returns after taking the triple jump crown at the World U20 Championships in September of 2022. Ethan has a packed schedule ahead that includes the Cooks Classic, Capital Classic, SGD, and ITM. Ethan will be joined by his brother Werle Olivier across the season as they continue their ongoing sibling rivalry.

Oceania’s fastest woman Zoe Hobbs will return to the International Track meet to take on the 60m and 100m fresh off a short stint racing indoors in the USA. Hobbs finished a thrilling fourth place at the 2024 World Indoor Championships over 60m. Narrowly missing a global medal with her 7.06 performance that earned her Oceania and NZ records.

Middle-distance star Sam Tanner will electrify the track at the PAK’nSAVE Cooks Classic, as he looks to continue his dominance of the NZ mile championships. Lining up against Tanner will be Jack Bruce of Australia who boasts a 3:37.79 PB over 1500m. Australian Paralympic star Jaryd Clifford will also be in hot pursuit. The field will be bolstered by the top domestic athletes who will all be vying for national medals as they chase the illustrious sub 4-minute mark.

Other top kiwi and international names will be announced in due course.

Highlights

• Hamish Kerr: 2024 Olympic high jump champion returns, featuring in the Cooks Classic and International Track Meet.

• Anna Grimaldi: 2024 Paralympic 200m T47 champion. 2016 & 2020 Paralympic Long Jump T47 Champion

• Tom Walsh vs. Payton Otterdahl: A shot-put clash not to be missed at the Sir Graeme Douglas International and International Track Meet.

• Ethan Olivier: Triple jump sensation taking on a packed schedule across the Cooks Classic, Capital Classic, SGD, and ITM.

• Sam Tanner: Leading the charge in the mile at the Cooks Classic, aiming for another sub-4-minute performance.

About the Summer Circuit The Summer Circuit is New Zealand’s premier series of track and field events. Incorporating events as part of the World Athletics Continental Tour. The events feature a range of track and field disciplines across the summer. The Summer Circuit information

• PAK’nSAVE Cooks Classic, Cooks Gardens, Whanganui - 25th of January. • Team Ledger Harcourts Capital Classic, Newton Park, Wellington - 29th January • Andrew Spence Pharmacies Potts Classic, Mitre10 Sports Park, Hastings – 1 February

• Sir Graeme Douglas International, Douglas Track and Field, Auckland, 9 February

• International 7Track Meet, Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub, Christchurch, 22 February. • Jennian Homes National Track and Field Championships, Caledonian Ground, Dunedin, 6-9 March.

Tickets

Don’t miss your chance to witness athletics icons in New Zealand. Secure your tickets now at athleticsevents.co.nz for a front-row seat to New Zealand’s premier athletics series.

Tickets are free with registration for the Andrew Spence Pharmacies Potts Classic and the Sir Graeme Douglas International.

Livestream & Broadcast

The Summer Circuit is set to be streamed live and on-demand for free via the Athletics New Zealand Youtube channel, with comprehensive coverage of all events at each meet.

The Cooks Classic, Capital Classic, Potts Classic and Sir Graeme Douglas International are also set be broadcast live and on replay via Sky Sport. Channel information and timings are to be confirmed.

About Athletics New Zealand

Athletics NZ Exists to deliver great athletics experiences. ANZ is the governing body for all of athletics from youth to masters, casual to elite athletes. We look after everything run, jump, throw, walk, and wheel in New Zealand.

