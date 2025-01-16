Laughter That Will Give You A 6 Pack

Monday 13 January 2025

Photo/Supplied.

Calling all Wellingtonians with or without snapper cards and train tickets! D' Things N Such is a brand new comedy theatre work, directed by emerging artist Seiyan Thompson-Tonga.

Captained by an ensemble of 3 actors with a broken compass, get lost in fits of hysterical cackling, where every audience member is guaranteed to leave with a 6 pack of abs.

Gathering a lethal creative team of Toi Whakaari Graduates and local heroes of the emerging Pacific Arts scene of Wellington, including Kaisa Fa’atui, Caleb Teaupa, Brett Taefu, Albert Latailakepa, Isadora Lao and Havea Latu of Vain Creative.

A concoction of dry depressing drama, non-sensical comedy, and potent physical theatre. This disastrous journey will connect your dearest friends and most hated foes with a reason to laugh together.

This soon-to-be classic theatre work is not to be missed!

The world premiere of the show and Tonga’s first theatre work will be presented within the New Zealand Fringe Festival at the iconic Bats Theatre - The Stage

Thursday 06 March - Saturday 08 March 2025

D' Things N Such is highly anticipated to be a crowd favourite for this year’s Fringe Festival, and sure to sell out.

Tickets are now LIVE! Book Your Tix HERE

