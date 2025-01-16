Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pierson And Lindblad Top Thursday Tests At Hampton Downs

Thursday, 16 January 2025, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Josh Pierson was quick in CTFROC’s first Hampton Downs session. Pic Bruce Jenkins

In the second session, an impressive late effort by series leader and round one feature race winner Arvid Lindblad netted the Red Bull M2 Competition river the fastest time of the day.

Josh Pierson, Patrick Heuzenroeder in their mtec Motorsport Toyota FT60s and Nikita Johnson for M2 Competition took first, second and third in the morning session respectively to edge out Lindblad.

Finding their feet in New Zealand and in a new category and on new circuits, Pierson, Heuzenroeder and Johnson all have solid credentials for doing well in Formula Regional.

American Pierson competed in the IndyNXT Championship in 2024 – his first full year in the series – with a best result of seventh amongst six top ten results. Australian Heuzenroeder, meanwhile, was a rising star in GB3 in 2024, establishing himself as a regular points scorer and top five finisher in the UK’s top single seater category.

Johnson – another huge US talent in the making - finished second in the USF Pro 2000 Championship in 2024, with eight wins, ten podiums, six pole positions and eight fastest laps.

Behind the young guns in the first session, more rising stars Scoular and Zagazeta were fifth and seventh, sandwiching Supercars champion Will Brown in sixth. Graduates from the 2024 Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship - Korea’s Michael Shin, USA racer Jett Bowling and Kiwi Alex Crosbie rounded out the top ten.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For much of the second session Heuzenroeder topped the times ahead of mtec Round One race winner Zack Scoular, with Pierson just a tenth down on the fastest time. With the clock ticking towards the end of the 30 minute session Lindblad went quickest before Matias Zagazeta went two tenths faster again in the final few seconds.

Lindblad had one more lap in him, however, and ended the session with the best time of the day, 1 minute 29.790 – good enough to beat Zagazeta’s best by just one thousandth of a second!

In an overcast second session later in the day, behind Lindblad, Zagazeta and an impressive Alex Crosbie – another to post a very late best time - Heuzenroeder, Scoular and Pierson were fourth, fifth and sixth this time.

Will Brown was seventh fastest ahead of an ever-improving Shawn Rashid in eighth, with Chinese F4 champion Enzo Yeh going much better than in the first session to clock the ninth fastest time. Shin was back in the top half again with tenth fastest time.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Points after Round 12025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 – 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 – 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 – 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Hampton Downs Test 1

114Josh PiersonMTEC MotorsportUSA
25Patrick Heuzenroeder #5MTEC MotorsportAUS
317Nikita JohnsonM2 CompetitionUSA
44Arvid LindbladM2 CompetitionGBR
53Zack ScoularMTEC MotorsportNZL
687Will BrownGiles MotorsportAUS
78Matias ZagazetaM2 CompetitionPER
823Michael ShinM2 CompetitionKOR
922Jett BowlingKiwi MotorsportUSA
1041Alex CrosbieGiles MotorsportNZL
1132Shawn RashidMTEC MotorsportUSA
1269Sebastian MansonM2 CompetitionNZL
139Nicholas MonteiroMTEC MotorsportBRA
1477Enzo YehM2 CompetitionTPE
1515Nicolas StatiKiwi MotorsportAUS
1613Barrett WolfGiles MotorsportUSA
1788James LawleyKiwi MotorsportCAN

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Hampton Downs Test 2

14Arvid LindbladM2 CompetitionGBR
28Matias ZagazetaM2 CompetitionPER
341Alex CrosbieGiles MotorsportNZL
45Patrick HeuzenroederMTEC MotorsportAUS
53Zack ScoularMTEC MotorsportNZL
614Josh PiersonMTEC MotorsportUSA
787Will BrownGiles MotorsportAUS
832Shawn RashidMTEC MotorsportUSA
977Enzo YehM2 CompetitionTPE
1023Michael ShinM2 CompetitionKOR
1169Sebastian MansonM2 CompetitionNZL
129Nicholas MonteiroMTEC MotorsportBRA
1322Jett BowlingKiwi MotorsportUSA
1417Nikita JohnsonM2 CompetitionUSA
1515Nicolas StatiKiwi MotorsportAUS
1688James LawleyKiwi MotorsportCAN
1713Barrett WolfeGiles MotorsportUSA
PosNo.DriverTeamPoints
14Arvid LindbladM2 Competition78
28Matias ZagazetaM2 Competition73
33Zack Scoularmtec Motorsport68
417Nikita JohnsonM2 Competition58
587Will BrownGiles Motorsport54
614Josh Piersonmtec Motorsport54
723Michael ShinM2 Competition48
85Patrick Heuzenroedermtec Motorsport46
977Enzo YehM2 Competition37
1069Sebastian MansonM2 Competition33
1113Shawn Rashidmtec Motorsport23
129Nicholas Monteiromtec Motorsport22
1341Alex CrosbieGiles Motorsport 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 