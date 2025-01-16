Pierson And Lindblad Top Thursday Tests At Hampton Downs

Josh Pierson was quick in CTFROC’s first Hampton Downs session. Pic Bruce Jenkins

In the second session, an impressive late effort by series leader and round one feature race winner Arvid Lindblad netted the Red Bull M2 Competition river the fastest time of the day.

Josh Pierson, Patrick Heuzenroeder in their mtec Motorsport Toyota FT60s and Nikita Johnson for M2 Competition took first, second and third in the morning session respectively to edge out Lindblad.

Finding their feet in New Zealand and in a new category and on new circuits, Pierson, Heuzenroeder and Johnson all have solid credentials for doing well in Formula Regional.

American Pierson competed in the IndyNXT Championship in 2024 – his first full year in the series – with a best result of seventh amongst six top ten results. Australian Heuzenroeder, meanwhile, was a rising star in GB3 in 2024, establishing himself as a regular points scorer and top five finisher in the UK’s top single seater category.

Johnson – another huge US talent in the making - finished second in the USF Pro 2000 Championship in 2024, with eight wins, ten podiums, six pole positions and eight fastest laps.

Behind the young guns in the first session, more rising stars Scoular and Zagazeta were fifth and seventh, sandwiching Supercars champion Will Brown in sixth. Graduates from the 2024 Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship - Korea’s Michael Shin, USA racer Jett Bowling and Kiwi Alex Crosbie rounded out the top ten.

For much of the second session Heuzenroeder topped the times ahead of mtec Round One race winner Zack Scoular, with Pierson just a tenth down on the fastest time. With the clock ticking towards the end of the 30 minute session Lindblad went quickest before Matias Zagazeta went two tenths faster again in the final few seconds.

Lindblad had one more lap in him, however, and ended the session with the best time of the day, 1 minute 29.790 – good enough to beat Zagazeta’s best by just one thousandth of a second!

In an overcast second session later in the day, behind Lindblad, Zagazeta and an impressive Alex Crosbie – another to post a very late best time - Heuzenroeder, Scoular and Pierson were fourth, fifth and sixth this time.

Will Brown was seventh fastest ahead of an ever-improving Shawn Rashid in eighth, with Chinese F4 champion Enzo Yeh going much better than in the first session to clock the ninth fastest time. Shin was back in the top half again with tenth fastest time.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Points after Round 12025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 – 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 – 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 – 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Hampton Downs Test 1

1 14 Josh Pierson MTEC Motorsport USA 2 5 Patrick Heuzenroeder #5 MTEC Motorsport AUS 3 17 Nikita Johnson M2 Competition USA 4 4 Arvid Lindblad M2 Competition GBR 5 3 Zack Scoular MTEC Motorsport NZL 6 87 Will Brown Giles Motorsport AUS 7 8 Matias Zagazeta M2 Competition PER 8 23 Michael Shin M2 Competition KOR 9 22 Jett Bowling Kiwi Motorsport USA 10 41 Alex Crosbie Giles Motorsport NZL 11 32 Shawn Rashid MTEC Motorsport USA 12 69 Sebastian Manson M2 Competition NZL 13 9 Nicholas Monteiro MTEC Motorsport BRA 14 77 Enzo Yeh M2 Competition TPE 15 15 Nicolas Stati Kiwi Motorsport AUS 16 13 Barrett Wolf Giles Motorsport USA 17 88 James Lawley Kiwi Motorsport CAN

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Hampton Downs Test 2

1 4 Arvid Lindblad M2 Competition GBR 2 8 Matias Zagazeta M2 Competition PER 3 41 Alex Crosbie Giles Motorsport NZL 4 5 Patrick Heuzenroeder MTEC Motorsport AUS 5 3 Zack Scoular MTEC Motorsport NZL 6 14 Josh Pierson MTEC Motorsport USA 7 87 Will Brown Giles Motorsport AUS 8 32 Shawn Rashid MTEC Motorsport USA 9 77 Enzo Yeh M2 Competition TPE 10 23 Michael Shin M2 Competition KOR 11 69 Sebastian Manson M2 Competition NZL 12 9 Nicholas Monteiro MTEC Motorsport BRA 13 22 Jett Bowling Kiwi Motorsport USA 14 17 Nikita Johnson M2 Competition USA 15 15 Nicolas Stati Kiwi Motorsport AUS 16 88 James Lawley Kiwi Motorsport CAN 17 13 Barrett Wolfe Giles Motorsport USA

Pos No. Driver Team Points 1 4 Arvid Lindblad M2 Competition 78 2 8 Matias Zagazeta M2 Competition 73 3 3 Zack Scoular mtec Motorsport 68 4 17 Nikita Johnson M2 Competition 58 5 87 Will Brown Giles Motorsport 54 6 14 Josh Pierson mtec Motorsport 54 7 23 Michael Shin M2 Competition 48 8 5 Patrick Heuzenroeder mtec Motorsport 46 9 77 Enzo Yeh M2 Competition 37 10 69 Sebastian Manson M2 Competition 33 11 13 Shawn Rashid mtec Motorsport 23 12 9 Nicholas Monteiro mtec Motorsport 22 13 41 Alex Crosbie Giles Motorsport

