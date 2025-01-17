Bumper Tugboat Fleet For 185th Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta And Opening Of Moana Auckland Festival

Photo/Supplied

A bumper fleet of tugboats will race in celebration of Auckland’s 185th birthday on Monday 27 January, as part of the Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta. A total of 17 tugs are currently entered in the regatta, with more expected to bolster the entry list before the event.

This year, Auckland’s annual birthday regatta also marks the opening of the six-week Moana Auckland festival, and organisers say the much-loved Tugboat Race - along with several other events throughout the city - will provide a fantastic show for the thousands of spectators expected to line Auckland’s shores to watch.

“The Tugboat Race has been a huge drawcard for spectators since it was introduced in 2007”, says Regatta Chairman, Bill Lomas. “It’s such a novelty because really, where else can you watch working and vintage tugboats race? It’s as entertaining as it is impressive!”

Among the entries for the Tugboat Race this year is the historic steam-powered tugboat, William C. Daldy. Built in 1935, and now maintained and operated by the charitable William C. Daldy Preservation Society, the Daldy was saved from the scrapheap to continue her life as a charter and pleasure boat. Regatta organisers say her entry was a welcome sight this year after several years’ hiatus, with funding and volunteer shortages due to COVID-19 meaning the Daldy’s seafaring days nearly came to an end for the second time in her life recently.

Skipper Keith Ingram says the Daldy is truly “Auckland’s tug”, having been commissioned by the Auckland Harbour Board, and named after one of the City’s founding fathers. He says one of her ‘claims to fame’ was saving the Auckland Harbour Bridge during its construction in 1958, when she held station against high winds for over 36 uninterrupted hours to protect a large section of the bridge from being lost.

Another heritage vessel on the entry list is the classic yacht Ariki, which will be celebrating the 120th anniversary of her first participation in the regatta in 1905. Owner Andrew Barnes says there is nowhere else in the world that people can see such authentically restored centenarian yachts still sailing in the place they were built - it truly is a sight unique to Auckland.

But the Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta isn’t just about the ‘big boats’. There are a host of on-water events happening all over the city, including dragon boat racing in the Viaduct Harbour, racing for over 25 different classes of dinghy and foiling craft at six venues citywide, radio controlled yacht racing and - weather permitting - waka ama paddlers too.

This year’s event is particularly special because it will be the opening event of the Moana Auckland festival. Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival, brings together on and off-water events from 27 January to 9 March 2025. Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, highlights include the Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta, Z World Manu Champs, Auckland Boat Show, PIC Harbour Classic, waterfront concerts, and family-friendly activities - celebrating Auckland’s maritime spirit.

The Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta is made possible with the generous support of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Auckland Council, Hawaiian Airlines, Lawson’s Dry Hills Wines, Rothbury Insurance Brokers, Ellerslie Jewellers, Spirit of Adventure Trust, Aotearoa Gaming Trust, Trillian Trust, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and the Royal New Zealand Navy.

