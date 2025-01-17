Resurgent Breakers Stun Jackjumpers At Spark Arena

16 January 2025

Image courtesy Getty Images

The BNZ Breakers delivered a commanding performance to overpower Tasmania JackJumpers 85-75 in the club’s 100th match at Spark Arena on Thursday night.

Led by a dominant display from Sam Mennenga, who racked up a career high 29 points, the Breakers showcased their offensive firepower and defensive resilience.

Mennenga was unstoppable in the paint, shooting 90% from two-point range and pulling down nine rebounds along with three triples.

In his return from suspension, co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright orchestrated the offence with precision, tallying five assists to complement his eight points and two steals.

17-year-old Karim Lopez continued his outstanding recent form with 17 points, two blocks and a steal, while Tacko Fall provided a spark off the bench with 11 points, seven rebounds and a block.

New Zealand’s ability to dominate inside was a decisive factor, outscoring Tasmania 52-38 in the paint.

The Breakers’ defence stepped up big time, limiting Tasmania’s perimeter threats and capitalising on turnovers - converting 18 points from JackJumpers’ mistakes.

Head coach Petteri Koponen praised his side’s effort and intensity post-game.

“It’s a really great feeling to get this win,” he said.

“We’ve been there and improving the last few games. Tonight we played with unbelievable energy and that was the big difference.

“The group were well connected and playing incredible defence - flying around, physical, contesting shots, rebounding and playing together.

“This is a really good win for us. I’m proud of this group. We’ve been waiting for this and knew it was coming.”

The BNZ Breakers are back on court in less than 48 hours when travel across the Tasman to face off against S.E. Melbourne Phoenix at 7.30pm on Saturday night (NZT).

