Frank Black Celebrates 30 Years Of Teenager Of The Year With Delicious Gold Vinyl Release

Frank Black, former frontman of The Pixies releases Limited Edition 'Teenager of the Year' 30th Anniversary Tour Edition On Double Gold Vinyl, LP Out Now via 4AD.

The release is accompanied by a tour of North America plus Paris and London, where Frank Black and the original band will be performing the album in its entirety.

This special vinyl tour edition of Teenager Of The Year, has been remastered for the first time from its original analogue studio tapes. Sounding as essential as the day it was released, the limited 30th Anniversary Tour Edition is cut at 45 rpm for optimum playback and is being pressed on double gold vinyl. The album also comes in a gatefold sleeve with liner notes by both Frank Black and producer Eric Drew Feldman. A 24-bit digital version is being released on the same day.

Originally recorded amid a rich songwriting vein, just as the Pixies had been placed on hold, Frank Black’s ambitious double album Teenager Of The Year came out in May 1994, just one year after his fantastic self-titled solo debut. Recorded with scene legend Eric Drew Feldman (Captain Beefheart’s Magic Band, Pere Ubu, The Residents), Teenager Of The Year, is now widely regarded as the defining statement of his solo career and the best album the Pixies never made.

Pitchfork placed Teenager Of The Year in their Top 100 albums of the 90’s saying “beneath its veneer lie the moments brilliant enough to rival any of the Pixies’ 1990’s work, and Black’s greatest lyrical achievement.” The album is also included in the book “ 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die”, while The Quietus in 2014 said “Teenager Of The Year feels like a lost Pixies album in the way Ram feels like a lost Beatles album. It’s colossal, it teems with innovation.”

Teenager Of The Year 30th Anniversary Tour Edition - Get It From Your Favourite Record Store Today or to order it online go to: https://frankblack.ffm.to/teenageroftheyear30

Teenager Of The Year tracklisting

Side A

A1 Whatever Happened To Pong?

A2 Thalassocracy.

A3 (i Want to Live on an) Abstract Plain.

A4 Calistan.

A5 The Vanishing Spies.

A6 Speedy Marie.

Side B

B7 Headache.

B8 Sir Rockaby.

B9 Freedom Rock.

B10 Two Reelers.

B11 Fiddle Riddle.

Side C

C12 Olé Mullholland.

C13 Fazer Eyes.

C14 I Could Stay Here Forever.

C15 The Hostess with the Hostess.

C16 Superabound.

Side D

D17 Big Red.

D18 Space Is Gonna do me Good.

D19 White Noise Maker.

D20 Pure Denizan of the Citizens Band.

D21 Bad, Wicked World.

D22 Pie In The Sky.

Teenager of the Year, Out January 17th Via 4AD

