New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship And Rally Sprint Hit The Colin Dale Park Race-Track

Mickey Thompson New Zealand Offroad Grand Prix – Round 1 of the CT Civil New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship & introducing the Dunlop Rally-Sprint

Date: Saturday, 1st February 2025

Time: 10:30am

Location: Colin Dale Park, 87 Prices Road, Wiri, Auckland

Hosted by: Counties Manukau Offroad Racing Club

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed day of high-octane racing as the Mickey Thompson New Zealand Offroad Grand Prix kicks off at Colin Dale Park, Manukau on Saturday, 1st February. This exciting event marks the first round of the CT Civil New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship and promises an unforgettable showdown between New Zealand's fastest off-road racers.

The New Zealand Offroad Racing National Championship Series is the premier competition for off-road racing enthusiasts, bringing together a diverse range of vehicles, from youth-driven Kiwi trucks to high-powered, unlimited-modification race trucks. This series provides a high-level, structured platform for both seasoned drivers and up-and-coming racers to compete for the title of National Champion.

Spectators will be treated to an action-packed day featuring intense racing, spectacular jumps, and thrilling competition. The event will include three rounds of 5-lap heat races, which will determine the starting order for the major 10-lap Feature Races scheduled for the afternoon. The track, known for its challenging hairpin corners, high-speed sweeping turns, and jaw-dropping jumps, will keep both drivers and fans on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

One of the standout features of this event is the Dunlop Rally-Sprint Competition, which will see rally drivers race against the clock for the fastest time around the 1.2km stadium off-road racetrack – a first for Colin Dale Park.

Located just 5km from Auckland International Airport, Colin Dale Park is a multi-use motorsport facility, boasting a new go-kart track, jet boat rides, motocross courses, and the off-road racing stadium. The park’s modern infrastructure includes a sealed car park, footpaths, and landscaped areas, ensuring a comfortable experience for all visitors.

Event Highlights:

Thrilling off-road racing with multiple vehicle classes, including trucks, race cars, and youth vehicles.

with multiple vehicle classes, including trucks, race cars, and youth vehicles. The Dunlop Rally Sprint Competition with rally drivers testing their skills against the clock.

with rally drivers testing their skills against the clock. A challenging track with jumps , hairpin turns , and a high-speed sweeping corner.

, , and a high-speed sweeping corner. The exciting Start-Finish line jump, delivering airborne distances of over 40 meters.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $25

$25 Children (12 & under): Free (with accompanying adult)

Free (with accompanying adult) Student/Senior Citizen: $16

Tickets available on Eventfinda or at the gate.

For more information, please visit:

www.countiesoffroad.co.nz

www.stadiumoffroadnz.co.nz

Don't miss out on the off-road action – mark your calendars now!

© Scoop Media

