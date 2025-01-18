Jack Moody & Hannah Berry Defend Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half Titles

Hannah Berry / Supplied

Today’s Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half produced two outstanding elite races, with Jack Moody, and Hannah Berry defending their men’s & women’s titles in emphatic fashion.

The 36th running of the race drew outstanding elite fields, who competed in sunny conditions at Mount Maunganui. The event also doubled as the NZ Middle Distance Triathlon Champs, giving the wins by Moody & Berry special significance.

The elite men’s race was a repeat of last year’s quinella, with Auckland’s Jack Moody again beating top Christchurch triathlete Mike Phillips. However, there was a difference in this year’s race approach from Moody who footed it with Phillips on the swim & bike, as opposed to running him down on the final leg.

Jack Moody / Supplied

Moody was third out of the water this morning, only eleven seconds adrift of Lachlan Haycock. Phillips was one place further back after the Pilot Bay swim, allowing the two rivals to start the bike leg together. While the lead changed from time to time, Moody basically went wheel to wheel with Phillips throughout the 90k bike leg.

Moody still had plenty of running in him after the quick bike leg, completing the half marathon in an impressive 1:10:32 to win today’s event in race record time, eclipsing the previous mark set by Braden Currie in 2023.

A jubilant Jack Moody said after the victory - “It’s been a pretty special day. This is my eighth consecutive year at this event. It took me seven attempts to finally win it, so to defend the title this year is special. The Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half is one of the iconic events on the NZ triathlon calendar which means so much to win, so I certainly appreciate this second title.”

Bettering the race record by fourteen seconds was the icing on the cake for Jack Moody today. My coach mentioned out on the course that we might be on for a race record, so we basically said - “let’s go for it.”

Moody’s improvement over the past year in the swim and bike disciplines was highly evident today. One of the top cyclists in the sport, Mike Phillips paid tribute to the improved biking skills of Moody saying – “the time that we both did on the bike today was as fast as anyone has gone on this course.”

Phillips was pleased to be competitive throughout today’s event, and complimentary of the performance of Jack Moody saying – “he was simply too strong today.”

The Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half elite women’s race produced an emphatic victory for local multisport legend - Hannah Berry.

Berry dominated the women’s field to take her fourth title in the iconic event, following wins in 2019, 2020 & 2023. She virtually led from start to finish, after being the second women out of the water, five seconds behind accomplished UK triathlete – Fenella Langridge.

Berry then produced strong bike & run legs to win the race by almost eight minutes from much improved NZ triathlete Samantha Kingsford.

Hannah Berry was very appreciative of the support that she received throughout today’s race, saying – “I love this event and this community. There were so many people along the course that I know, who were yelling my name. I really enjoyed the support and the event.”

The cry of “Go Hannah” was a prominent one on Mount Maunganui’s café-lined streets today. The strong crowds witnessed Berry in sublime form, to start a big year in the sport for her in 2025.

In second place, Samantha Kingsford produced the best half marathon in the women’s field today. She ran 1:25:01 for the 21.1k run to overtake both Hannah Knighton and UK triathlete Fenella Langridge. It was the first podium in a 70.3 event for Kingsford, with Knighton finishing third and Langridge fourth.

The Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half was the headline event for the Fulton Hogan Mount Festival of Multisport which also featured an Aquabike event, and the Waitoa Half Marathon which was held over 5km, 10km and 21.1k distances. Korban Bastiaanse won the Waitoa men’s Half Marathon in 1:14:16, while Jasmine Finney won the women’s half marathon in 1:23:28

Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half Results – Saturday, 18 January 2025

Distance 2km Swim 90km Bike 21.1km Run

Elite Men’s

Jack Moody 3:37:33 Mike Phillips 3:44:53 Scott Harpham 3:49:09 Tom Somerville 3:54:49 Lachlan Haycock 3:55:31

Elite Women’s

Hannah Berry 4:08:30 Samantha Kingsford 4:16:20 Hannah Knighton 4:19:03 Fenella Langridge 4:22:41 Fiona Gallagher 4:25:04

Aquabike Results

Distance 2km Swim 90km Bike

Overall Men’s

Jamie Campbell 2:33.31 Andrej Fuscic 2:34:07 Karl Poole 2:34:20

Overall Women’s

Matilda Lawrence 2:57:56 Natalie Mitchell 3:01:33 Hayley Gallagher 3:04:21

Waitoa Mount Festival Half Marathon – Results

Overall Men’s – 21.1km Half Marathon

Korban Bastiaanse 1:14:16 Lane Madsen 1:14:17 Joshua Madsen 1:17:52

Overall Women’s – 21.1km Half Marathon

Jasmine Finney 1:23:38 Clara Fergus 1:25:58 Hannah Conrathe 1:29:02

Overall Men’s – 10.5km

Reece Billington 38:07 Samuel Riddell 39:13 Liam Fort 40:54

Overall Women’s – 10.5km

Desirae Ridenour 38:01 Esme McClennan 46:44 Amber Dickason 47:09

Overall Men’s – 5km

William Kelsey 17:51 Guillaume Pottier 17:54

Overall Women’s – 5km

Kate Faitl 19:12 Charlotte Carpenter 20:24 Isla Spalding 21:14

