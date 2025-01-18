Greenstone Summer Concert Celebrates 15 Years, Queenstown Show A Triumph

Greenstone Entertainment who celebrate their incredible 15th year anniversary in 2025 today kicked off the annual SUMMER CONCERT TOUR in Queenstown at Gibbston Valley Winery, dubbed a triumph in musical collectivity.

After a summer plagued with unseasonal weather, Queenstown turned on a stunning summers day with a 14,000 plus strong crowd of jubilant concert goers flocking to see the formidable line-up of: COLD CHISEL, ICEHOUSE, BIC RUNGA and EVERCLEAR.

After 15 years, today also marked the last time the Greenstone Summer Concert was held at Gibbston Valley Winery as Greenstone Entertainment now seeks a new home for what is undoubtedly the highlight of the Southland Summer events calendar as well as generating significant business and income for the region as a whole.

With a tradition of supporting local artists, Cromwell five-piece MISTEP opened the concert with a cracking performance exhibiting evidence of a promising career ahead.

First of the three international acts, US rock band, everclear fronted by Art Alexakis, made their welcome return to New Zealand performing an array of popular 90’s classics such, “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine” and “Everything To Everyone.”

Moving tempo the divine Bic Runga (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine) lit up the stage, bathing the audience with a pick of luminous songs such as “Drive”, “Sway” and “Something Good.”

ICEHOUSE formed by Iva Davies, the band’s lead singer and musical creative force were a highlight of the 2017 Summer Concert Tour returning this year with an impressive set of their hit songs “Great Southern Land”, “Hey Little Girl”, “Electric Blue” and “We Can Get” that truly transcend generations.

Fresh from their sell-out, 23 date, 50th Anniversary, ‘The Big Five-O’ tour of Australia, rock royalty Cold Chisel delivered a blistering performance with a set that spanned their entire song catalogue including their massive hits “Flame Trees”, “Khe Sanh” and “Bow River” bringing the day to a penultimate climax.

As the sun set, elated fans departed the stunning Queenstown location having experienced a concert event to remember.

Amanda Calvert, CEO of Greenstone Entertainment commented; “Today’s Queenstown Summer Concert served up an epic line-up of truly exceptional artists across different genres resulting in a magnificent day of entertainment. We are so thrilled to close out our partnership with Gibbston Valley Winery on such a high. We are excited for next weekend’s shows in Taupo and Whitianga and encourage anyone who is looking for a tremendous day out to join us, you won’t be disappointed!.”

The 2025 Summer Concert tour will perform in Taupo on Saturday, January 25 followed by Whitianga on Sunday, January 26 – with the Taupo and Whitianga shows conveniently falling on Auckland Anniversary weekend. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

