Local Artist Collaborates With School Kids To Create Absolute Banger And Inspire Future Musicians

When up-and-coming New Zealand rapper and producer, The Encouragement Kid, connected with a rural school class, the result was more than just a song—it became a moment of pure joy. "Keep Smiling Man!" is a feel-good anthem that shows how music has the power to unite, inspire, and empower the next generation of Kiwi artists.

What started as a Zoom call between The Encouragement Kid and Mrs. B’s class, quickly turned into a memorable experience that these kids will never forget. Mrs. B reached out to The Encouragement Kid because her students were working on their own music projects, and she thought it would be amazing for them to speak with a "real-life rapper who makes his own beats and produces too."

The small Marlborough school students, who had listened to The Encouragement Kid's song “That Boy,” were thrilled to learn more about the process of making music. They had plenty of questions, ranging from whether he knew Eminem (sadly, the answer was no) to whether he had ever played Minecraft (yes!). But most importantly, the students were eager to learn about the art of making music, and their enthusiasm left a lasting impact on The Encouragement Kid.

"I’ve never had anyone genuinely interested in my craft like this before," the Christchurch artist shared. "It was refreshing to see how excited they were and how deeply they cared about making their own songs. It reminded me of why I started doing music in the first place."

Following the call, Mrs. B told The Encouragement Kid that her class was "buzzing with excitement" to create their own songs, and they couldn’t wait for him to hear them. This inspired him to think of a way to bring them into his own music-making process.

“I had been working on a song that I wanted to feature a gospel choir on, but finding one in New Zealand is tough—either they’re scarce, or it costs a lot,” The Encouragement Kid explained. “Then it hit me: Why not ask the kids to be the choir? Their energy and enthusiasm would be the perfect fit.”

Mrs. B and her class jumped at the opportunity. After receiving approval from the school principal, the project was on. The children were overjoyed to learn they would be part of the song-making process. The group of 9-year old students' excitement was uncontainable when they first heard the idea of singing on the track. "It was a surreal moment for me, knowing that I could bring so much joy to these kids," The Encouragement Kid said.

Instead of having the kids perform an entire chorus, which would have been logistically challenging with the school year winding down, The Encouragement Kid decided to have the students record "ad-libs"—spontaneous interjections that often appear in rap music. The kids recorded their lines in Mrs. B’s classroom, with the teacher recording the kids in different groups so they could distinctly hear their own voices in certain parts of the song.

After a few adjustments, the song “Keep Smiling Man!” was born. A mix of rap, upbeat energy, and the bright, joyful voices of the students. When Mrs. B played the final version for the class, their reaction was priceless.

“The kids went absolutely crazy when they heard themselves on the track,” said Mrs. B. "They were so proud, and it was amazing to see them so excited about something that was born out of their own creativity and energy."

For The Encouragement Kid, hearing the students' voices in the song was a humbling experience. "Every time I hear their voices, I can't help but smile. It’s not just the song anymore—it’s a piece of something we created together, and that means so much to me.”

Music programs in schools play a vital role in fostering creativity and building confidence in young people. For many students, projects like this offer more than just a fun experience—they provide a tangible example of how creativity and hard work can transform ideas into reality. This collaboration is a testament to the power of community, showing that even small actions can lead to big impacts. Now, The Encouragement Kid's next goal is to get “Keep Smiling Man!” on live radio—a moment he knows would be unforgettable for the kids, and for him as well. After years of dedication to his craft, he dreams of sharing his uplifting, inspiring music with more people. Yet, as he says in his song “Feeling Blessed”: "If I can get one person to believe in themselves, that’s a win in my book.". After hearing “Keep Smiling Man!” there is no doubt that the class is full of kids who believe in themselves a little more so we say, he is a winner already! Speaking of which, his 2022 single "Winner" is exactly that, and his 2024 "Dark Magician" truly deserves a spot in your summer playlist these holidays.

As “Keep Smiling Man!” continues to make waves among the students and their families, The Encouragement Kid, reflects on how this experience has impacted him. “I hope these kids remember how it felt to create something like this,” he said. “And maybe, just maybe, one or two of them will keep making music—and who knows, we might hear their names in the future.”

Listen to the song here: https://youtu.be/A--qD4VnZKg?si=qvPug7H0VjoxbxOp

Stream "That Boy" and other encouraging beats on The Encouragement Kids Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rmppf6tniNbGZYvIBY0Wt?si=MlFI8-khSMSR65N8nWpKQw

