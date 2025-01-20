Thanks Wellington! Jim Beam Homegrown’s Swan Song In The Capital

This March will be the last time Jim Beam Homegrown graces the Wellington Waterfront. The iconic festival is set to move cities in 2026, a massive and bitter-sweet change for organisers.

“For a myriad of personal and logistical reasons Homegrown is moving cities after this year. We couldn’t be more grateful for the unwavering support we’ve had from fans and the city. The support from WellingtonNZ and Wellington City Council has been massive over the years so we’re keen to knock this last one out of the park as a heartfelt thank you to Wellington”, says Andrew Tuck, Festival Director.

Since its inception in 2008 the beautiful Wellington Waterfront has served as the perfect backdrop for a festival dedicated to the celebration of Kiwi music. The festival has grown over the years from 10,000 to 23,000 fans and the wide range of genres on offer makes the Homegrown crowd one of the most diverse in the industry.

The Waterfront’s layout makes the festival truly unique, allowing fans to come and go from each of the 5 stages, all while the Waterfront remains open to the public.

“One of our favorite things about the Waterfront is seeing the general public and tourists from the cruise ships wandering wide eyed through the festival crowd; it’s gold and adds a whole other dynamic to the festival”, reflects Tuck.

To sign off in style, organisers are adding an extra night to this year’s schedule. Friday 14th March will serve as the perfect warm up with acts including Che Fu, Lee Mvtthews, and Stan Walker before finishing off with ‘Synthony’, providing an unparalleled experience where the biggest dance tracks are reimagined with a full live orchestra and light show.

Saturday 15th March will see 5 stages bursting with over 50 of the best acts in Aotearoa including, Shapeshifter, Shihad, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Kaylee Bell, Nesian Mystik, Alien Weaponry, The Black Seeds, Mitch James, Katchafire, I Am Giant, The Beths, Elemeno P, SWIDT, Aaradhna, Kings and Drax Project.

One performance will be extra fitting for Homegrown’s farewell to the Capital. Wellington Rock legends Shihad will be playing their last ever gig!

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Heidi Morton said while it was sad to say farewell to Homegrown, the city had a wealth of memories from the festival. “Homegrown has been a summer staple that was always highly anticipated by New Zealand music fans. We are very proud to have supported the event as it has evolved over its almost two-decade journey in the capital”

As the team behind Jim Beam Homegrown looks toward the future, this final festival in Wellington is an opportunity to celebrate not only 18 years of incredible music and memories but also the passionate community that has made it all possible.

Jim Beam Homegrown always sells out - don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic one last time in Wellington!

Limited tickets for Jim Beam Homegrown 2025 are available now at www.homegrown.net.nz, with Afterpay and payment plans to make it easier to secure your spot.

