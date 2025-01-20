Dunedin’s Tūhura Otago Museum's XYZZY Nominated For Prestigious Best Of Earth Awards

Dunedin’s very own Tūhura Otago Museum has earned a global nod for excellence in immersive art, with its co-created planetarium show XYZZY, nominated for the 2025 Best of Earth Awards. Recognised as one of the highest honours in fulldome filmmaking, the Best of Earth Awards celebrates the most innovative and visually stunning works from around the globe, and XYZZY is now among its nominees..

A thrilling fusion of art, animation, and technology, XYZZY has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide. Created by celebrated contemporary artist Jess Johnson and visionary director Simon Ward, in collaboration with Tūhura Otago Museum, the immersive, psychedelic planetarium show is a bold exploration of abstract worlds, surreal landscapes, and mind-bending visuals. With Johnson’s hand-drawn illustrations brought to life by Ward’s cutting-edge animation, the film takes audiences on a sensory journey featuring flesh mandalas, self-replicating architecture, alien deities, and undulating forms – all set to a hypnotic, 90s-inspired electronic synthesiser soundtrack.

“This is a massive achievement for Tūhura Otago Museum and for New Zealand’s art, technology, and planetarium scene,” said Craig Scott, Head of Exhibitions and Creative Services at Tūhura Otago Museum. “To have XYZZY recognised at such a prestigious level is not only a testament to the incredible work of Jess and Simon, but also to the dedicated team here at Tūhura. The show has already generated significant interest overseas, and we are thrilled to see it getting the global recognition it deserves.”

XYZZY has already taken the world by storm, winning the Best Art Film award at the 2024 Dome Under Film Festival in Melbourne, and an official selection of the DomeFest West Festival in the United States. This exciting nomination adds to its growing international reputation as a groundbreaking example of immersive art.

“This nomination is a great reflection of the talent and creativity within our community,” Craig Scott added. “It highlights the significance of Tūhura Otago Museum not just as a space for science and education, but also as a hub for artistic innovation.”

Premiering at Tūhura Otago Museum in 2023, this recognition reinforces the Museum’s status as a leader in bringing cutting-edge, innovative experiences to Dunedin and the wider New Zealand community. Tūhura Otago Museum continues to put Dunedin at the forefront of the global art and science scene, cementing the city’s reputation as a vibrant cultural hub in New Zealand.

The awards will be announced on the 26th of March NZ time

