TeamSquad’s New Single ‘Violet’ Calls For A Matriarchy

TeamSquad is excited to announce the release of their new single, ‘Violet’. This track calls for more violet everywhere, “in the back… to the fore… in the streets… for new beginnings”.

The colour violet represents sensitivity, compassion, beauty, wisdom and creativity. Historically reserved for royalty and the elite, ‘Violet’ claims it emphatically as “for the people”.

The new single, ‘Violet’ isn’t just about the colour, songwriter Ruth Power (keys/vocals) describes a world where empathy and intuition are the antidote to capitalism. “Drinking the crocodile tears” references the species of butterfly that get their salt from the cries of caiman in Costa Rica, a metaphor for women drawing power through compassion.

The Raglan-based trio—made up of Ruth, Kane Power (drums) and Odhran Devlin (bass)—recorded at The Porch studio in Kirikiriroa with Regan McKinnon to capture the band live in studio. "We wanted the recording to feel warm and intimate, so we had to capture our main instruments live," says drummer, Kane.

TeamSquad were recipients of the NZonAir Artist Development fund in 2024. Working with producer, Lora Thompson, the band wrote and workshopped their forthcoming EP, including ‘Violet’ after a defining trip to Mexico in April.

Mexico left a big impression, “It’s a vibrant place with colour and joy everywhere. In Oaxaca there was a parade every other day, it inspired me to bring more colour & celebration into my life.” says Ruth.

As the song begins, “breathe in the scent, aroma…” be transported to a world bathed in purple hues.

TeamSquad will be supporting the release of their forthcoming EP ‘Apocalipsync’ with a summer tour throughout the North Island. Follow on socials for updates.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

