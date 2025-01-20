Highly Topical Addition To The NZ Series Spans The Past, Present And Future Implications Of The Treaty Of Waitangi

With The Treaty of Waitangi headlining political news in recent months, understanding its meaning and history has never been more important.

In this engaging addition to Oratia’s NZ Series, author and editor Ross Calman demystifies the origins of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and unravels its complexities — offering a fresh, well-rounded perspective.

Opening by exploring the context for the treaty’s drafting, Calman tracks its signing around the country, and then delves deep into the text and translation that caused so much contention in the following years.

By exploring the political role that the Treaty has played, through to the formation of the Waitangi Tribunal and recent protests, The Treaty of Waitangi goes beyond history to offer a lens on today’s society.

Using extensive photos, fact boxes and quotes, the book views New Zealand’s founding document from a range of modern perspectives. It touches on the Treaty’s role in popular culture, treaty settlements, and the debate and promise of reconciliation it inspires.

This eighth book in The NZ Series — a non-fiction resource for general readers and schools that introduces complex subjects in concise terms — will be in bookstores ahead of Waitangi Day 2025.

A teacher resource will also be available on the Oratia Books website.

The author

Ross Calman (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa, Kāi Tahu) is a distinguished author and editor who has written widely on the Treaty of Waitangi and the New Zealand Wars. With Oratia Books his works include He Atua, He Tangata: The World of Māori Mythology and Favourite Māori Legends. He lives in Ōtautahi/Christchurch.

