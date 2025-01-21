2025 Surf Lifesaving Sports Events Calendar In Full Swing

Along with keeping us safer on the beach this summer, surf lifeguards and junior members are participating in an array of competitive sporting events across the country.

The events kicked off with the Bay of Plenty Carnival on 3-5 January and finish with the bp New Zealand IRB Championships on 28 March at Waipu Cove.

Key events on competitors’ radar are the Oceans Festival of Junior Lifesaving held at Mt Maunganui from 20-23 February and the AON New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships held in Gisborne from 6-9 March.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand (SLSNZ) National Events Manager, Matt Cairns says sport plays a critical role in keeping lifeguards engaged and rescue-ready.

“The sport of lifesaving is an important driver to attract, retain and develop lifeguards. All the skills they train for in sport are applicable to lifeguarding and the extra elements of teamwork and competition creates a fun environment to be part of.”

There is also an international flavour to this summer’s events. Australian Surf Boat Crews will compete against local talent in the Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Series at Waihi Beach on 8 February.

“There are events nearly every weekend right across the country so you can head to a nearby beach with your kids or your mates and watch the action in the best-looking stadium in the world,” says Matt.

The full schedule of surf lifesaving sports events and competitions can be found here.

