Bach Musica NZ Announces 2025 Programme Featuring Timeless Classics And New Premieres

Bach Musica NZ, New Zealand’s leading combined choir and orchestra, is thrilled to announce a dynamic 2025 programme that offers up beloved classics alongside World and New Zealand premieres. This exciting season, including four captivating concerts across the year, showcases the ensemble’s exceptional artistry and talent.

The 2025 season will kick off on 6 April at the Auckland Town Hall, with the New Zealand premiere of the Misa Tango by Argentinian composer Bacalov, performed by Stephanie Poole (solo accordion), Felicity Tomkins (soprano), Andrew Conley (baritone), alongside Bach Musica NZ’s choir and full symphony orchestra.

The evening will also see internationally renowned classical guitarist Barkin Sertkaya perform Rodrigo’s famous concerto Fantasia para un gentilhombre for classical guitar and orchestra. The concert is conducted by the company’s Music & Artistic Director, Rita Paczian.

This June, Bach Musica NZ welcomes young award-winning pianist Madeleine Xiao as soloist in Mozart’s famous Piano Concerto in D Minor, followed by a performance from the chorus and orchestra of the 45-minute glorious Magnificat by Bach’s son, C.P.E. Bach.

In September, Bach Musica NZ’s concert will see two world premieres by award-winning New Zealand composers, Oliver Bramah (in collaboration with poet Hēmi Kelly) and Gabor Tolnay. The evening will also include rousing performances of Bach, Vavilov, Barber and Ravel. “We proudly present two world premieres this year: Kūī, Kūī (the call of a bird) sung in Māori and Dawn at the Bay, picturing the fabulous impressions of Duncan Bay in the Marlborough Sounds.” Says Paczian.

Concluding the year in December is a celebratory performance of works from the two most loved Baroque composers of all time: Bach & Handel, including Bach’s Suite No. 3 in D major and Cantata Unser Mund sei voll Lachens and Handel’s The King Shall Rejoice & Zadok the Priest.

Bach Musica NZ will also continue their popular series of musical workshops, offering unique opportunities for music enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. The 2025 workshops are: Conducting on 8 March, String Orchestra on 12 April, Sight-Reading on 17 May and Singing on 1 November.

"In the final chorus Rita Paczian once again demonstrated her tremendous musicality and talent, where Bach Musica NZ’s artistry is impressively demonstrated by orchestra and chorus members - this with their complete immersion into Bach’s music."

Rainer Buhmann, NZ Opera News

Bach Musica NZ’s full programme can be found here.

https://www.bachmusica.com/

BACH MUSICA NZ 2025 PROGRAMME:

Spanish Guitar & Misa Tango NZ Premiere

Sunday 6 April 2025 at 5pm – Auckland Town Hall

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Rita Paczian Conductor

Stephanie Poole Accordion

Barkin Sertkaya Guitar

Felicity Tomkins Soprano

Andrew Conley Baritone

Mozart Piano Concerto in D minor & C.P.E. Bach Magnificat

Sunday 22 June 2025 at 5pm – Auckland Town Hall

Rita Paczian Conductor

Madeleine Xiao Piano

Joanna Foote Soprano

Katie Trigg Alto

Taliai Fifita Tenor

Edward Laurenson Baritone

World Premieres & Bach

Sunday 21 September 2025 at 5pm – Auckland Town Hall

Rita Paczian Conductor

Gina Sanders Soprano

Stephen Diaz Countertenor

Best of Bach & Handel

Sunday 7 December 2025 at 5pm – Auckland Town Hall

Rita Paczian Conductor

Elizabeth Mandeno Soprano

Christie Cook Alto

Iain Tetley Tenor

James Harrison Baritone

