Classics Museum Celebrates Colossal 100,000 Visitors

University of Canterbury Teece Museum curator Terri Elder is looking forward to an event celebrating 100,000 visitors since 2017 (Photo/Supplied)

The museum, which houses a collection of classical antiquities owned by Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC), is celebrating reaching a milestone 100,000 visitors since it opened in the Arts Centre in May 2017.

Festa di Strada, on Thursday 23 January, is a free family-friendly event in the Arts Centre’s South Quad, with performances by UC School of Music students, Italian food, and an opportunity to visit the museum.

The UC Teece Museum, which was the first dedicated museum of classical antiquities established in New Zealand, features the James Logie Memorial Collection, one of the most significant collections of artefacts from Rome, Greece, Egypt, and Cyprus held in Aotearoa.

In 2024 over 23,000 people visited exhibitions or attended events at the Teece – the highest number yet.

UC Teece Museum curator Terri Elder says there are fantastic artefacts on show, including an Egyptian sarcophagus mask from the Ptolemaic period (305-30 BCE) which was recently donated to the museum, one of 79 new acquisitions since 2017.

“Made from a wood panel covered with plaster, the mask is painted with the face of a young man with his eyes wide open. His skin is coloured like gold, which for the Egyptians was the colour for the faces of the gods and was associated with the sun, the giver of life and death. The sarcophagus mask is currently on display in a special mini exhibition exploring adornment in the ancient world.”

She and the Teece team are delighted by the growing number of visitors. “The move into the central city has really been an amazing one, as it has allowed the museum to connect with new local audiences, as well as opening the doors to international visitors and guests.”

The team chose to host a street festival to celebrate and engage with the local community. “We really wanted to host an event that would give a little something back to the community who have supported the Teece,” Elder says.

“Recent surveys show 79% of our visitors live right here in Waitaha Canterbury. It’s amazing to think this boutique museum has developed such a great base of support, and we think that deserves a little recognition – if not a slice of pizza or some gelato.

Over 102,000 visitors have now experienced the museum – enough to fill the Colosseum twice – including 4288 primary and secondary school children who have attended classes there.

The James Logie Collection was established in 1957 following a gift of Greek pottery to Canterbury University College by Classics staff member Miss Marion Steven.

In 2016 the University of Canterbury received a substantial donation to support relocating the James Logie Memorial Collection of Classical Antiquities to the historic Arts Centre in central Christchurch.

UC graduate and business academic Professor David Teece and Leigh Teece donated funds to support the refurbishment of the old Chemistry Building, and the Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities opened there in 2017.

The UC Teece Museum’s Festa di Strada will be held at the Christchurch Arts Centre from 2pm until 4pm on Thursday 23 January.

