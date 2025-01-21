Simon Barnett Makes A Triumphant Return To More FM With A Bold New Brand Campaign And Logo

Simon Barnett's back for More (Photo/Supplied)

2025 is set to be a landmark year for More FM, one of New Zealand’s leading music stations, with the highly anticipated return of beloved broadcaster Simon Barnett, a refreshed brand identity, and an exciting new logo and campaign.

Simon Barnett kicked off his morning with a 4.30am alarm, marking his return to More FM today. He joined friend and co-host Lana Searle and the Breakfast Club for what promises to be an exciting year of great music, fun conversations, and unforgettable moments.

After stepping away from the More FM mic for over five years, Barnett’s return was teased with a fun and quirky summer campaign, showcasing Simon as a wild, untamed figure—a nod to his time away before returning home to More FM.

MediaWorks launched a bold, multi-platform campaign over the weekend. The “Simon Barnett’s Back for More” campaign was created by MediaWorks’ in-house creative agency Passionfruit and brings to life the energy, fun, and personality that Simon and More FM have always been known for.

The new logo, a centerpiece of the campaign, will be showcased across all touchpoints — from billboards and buses to social to brand vehicles and beyond — bringing a fresh, modern look that reflects More FM's industry leadership. It’s a design that connects with listeners while reinforcing the station’s contemporary edge.

Alex Kenny, Creative Director at Passionfruit, shared: “Passionfruit was thrilled to collaborate on this exciting project for Simon’s return. His comeback prompted us to dive deeper into the essence of the More FM brand and how it could better reflect its identity in 2025. The result is a refreshed look that aligns with the station’s evolution and captures the vibrant personalities behind the music. It’s a premium, approachable aesthetic with long-term appeal in an ever-changing media landscape.”

The rebranding, created by MediaWorks’ in-house creative studio Passionfruit, was supported by a creative partnership with Eyes and Ears, who produced the TVC.

