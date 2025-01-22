Metalheads Unite: Blitz Metal Fest 2025 Brings The Heat To Auckland

Blitz Metal Fest 2025 is set to crush Tāmaki Makaurau on Sunday, 26 January 2025, during Auckland Anniversary Weekend. With doors opening at 3:00 PM and the first band kicking off at 3:10 PM, this massive event will run until 4:00 AM, promising a night of non-stop heavy metal chaos at Ding Dong Lounge and Dead Witch.

This year’s lineup features 11 bands delivering a relentless assault of riffs and power:

Just One Fix, Teraset, Forsworn, Brackenwood Coven, Monolith, Talismer, If It Bleeds, Head Lock Grave, INTHEIRIMAGE, Doomscroll, and Model T.

Just One Fix Promo (Photo/Supplied)

Blitz Metal Fest 2025 is not just an Auckland affair—it’s drawing in talent from across the North Island. Talismer will be traveling up from Tauranga, and INTHEIRIMAGE are making the journey from Rotorua to bring their powerful performances to the stage. Their involvement highlights the festival's growing influence and its role in bringing together metal enthusiasts from across the region.

Live performances will thunder on until 12:10 AM, with Metal DJs taking over in the downstairs main bar to keep the atmosphere charged until 4:00 AM.

Blitz Metal Fest remains committed to fostering a strong sense of community while ensuring safety and inclusivity for all attendees. Ding Dong Lounge and Dead Witch enforce a zero-tolerance policy on bullying and harassment, creating a space where everyone can enjoy the festival with confidence.

Early bird presales have sold out, but regular presale tickets are still available for $20 at www.dingdongloungenz.com. Door sales will be $20 before 5:00 PM and $25 after 5:00 PM. This event is strictly R18.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of Auckland’s ultimate celebration of metal. Join us for Blitz Metal Fest 2025 on Sunday, 26 January, and experience the raw energy and power of some of the best heavy metal acts around.

