Marchfest 2025: The Masters Behind The Brews

Marchfest is more than a festival; —it’s a showcase of the passion and creativity of New Zealand’s craft brewers. As the 18th annual event approaches, the spotlight turns to the brewers who make this festival so special, from their inspiration to the exclusive beers they’ll unveil at Founders Heritage Park on March 29.

“Marchfest is all about celebrating the incredible talent and innovation of New Zealand's craft brewing community," says Shelley Haring, Festival Director. "Every year, we aim to create an unforgettable experience, with exclusive brews, amazing food, and live music. We’re excited to welcome everyone to Founders Heritage Park for another fantastic event.”

Participating breweries span a mix of local and regional talent, each bringing their unique approach to brewing. Long-time participants like Hop Federation, known for their innovative beers and connection to Nelson’s rich hop-growing heritage, return with a special brew to celebrate Mac Hops’ 125th anniversary.

“We’re working with Mac Hops to produce a clean, crisp summer XPA using Mac Hop hops and celebrating the stunning hops they produce. I’m really looking forward to the collaborative brew with them,” says Simon Nicholas, Head Brewer at Hop Federation.

Marchfest is known for showcasing innovation and creativity in brewing, with brewers unveiling exclusive beers that push the boundaries of flavour and craftsmanship. This year, 14 never-before-tasted brews from 14 breweries will debut at the Marchfest main event, highlighting Nelson’s status as New Zealand’s craft beer and hop-growing capital.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Nicholas adds: “It’s brilliant that all the local breweries can showcase their beers in one place and draws people from around New Zealand to come and see what Nelson Tasman has to offer in regard to our beers and bars.”

While the beer takes centre stage, Marchfest is a full sensory experience. The festival features artisan food trucks, live performances from talented local and national bands, and a vibrant atmosphere set in the historic Founders Heritage Park. This year’s headliner, ZED, will light up the main stage on Saturday, March 29, with a set blending classic hits and new tracks. The Saturday main event R18.

For the first time, Marchfest is hosting the Sunday Session on March 30—a laid-back, all-ages event with an all-you-can-eat BBQ feast, exclusive brews, and chilled live music. It’s the perfect way to unwind and savour the best of Nelson’s beer and food culture. Please note children will need tickets for the Sunday Session, which can be added to general admission tickets.

Marchfest 2025 promises two days of exceptional craft beer, delicious food and great music. Don’t miss your chance to be part of New Zealand’s Big “Little” Craft Beer festival. Tickets are available now at www.marchfest.com.

Note:

Nelson Events & Venues specialises in managing and coordinating events, assisting local venues with marketing, bookings, and connecting clients with ideal locations. Proudly owning major local events such as the Marchfest Craft Beer Festival, NZ Cider Festival, and Feast Whakatū, Nelson Venues collaborates with a network of local professionals to deliver seamless event experiences.

© Scoop Media

