Eastern Regional Championships Set To Make Waves At Mount Maunganui This Weekend

This weekend, Mount Maunganui will proudly host the Eastern Regional Championships, New Zealand's second-largest lifesaving carnival. The event promises to be a thrilling showcase of athleticism and camaraderie as surf lifesaving clubs from all over the country gather to compete in a variety of lifesaving sports.

The lifesaving competitions will take place at Mount Main Beach, with boats and canoes racing at Papamoa Beach. Lifeguards from diverse clubs will demonstrate their skills, resilience, and spirit in the spirit of sportsmanship and community.

"Thanks to the support of Tauranga City Council and TECT, we're excited to bring together athletes, families, and supporters to celebrate our lifesaving culture," says SLSNZ Sport Manager Eastern Region, Sonia Keepa.

“We invite anyone at, or near, the Mount this weekend to join us in celebrating the talents of our lifeguards as they navigate challenges posed by the ocean, while fostering a sense of community and safety.”

“This is not just a competition; it's a testament to the dedication of lifesavers who work and train tirelessly to make our beaches safer.”

Event details:

Event: Eastern Regional Championships

Date: 24-26 January 2025

Locations: Mount Main Beach & Papamoa Beach, Mount Maunganui

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

