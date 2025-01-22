Toi Kiri Gears Up For 2025, Registrations Opening On Early Bird

Tihoti Matauteute Barff Faara uses the traditional pūkaea to call attendees onto the marae (2024). Photo credit: Naera Ohia Photography

Mark your calendars! Artist registrations for Toi Kiri 2025 will open on 3 February 2025, with early bird pricing ending on 28 February 2025. Market vendor registrations will also open at the same time this year from 3 February with all registrations closing on 30 April 2025. For any stage-related inquiries, please reach out directly to ayesha@tetuhimareikura.org. Don't miss out on your opportunity to secure your spot today.

Toi Kiri 2025 is scheduled for 13 October to 22 October this year in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga Moana. Registering is simple! Just head over to www.toikiri.nz, create your user account, and once it's approved, you'll gain access to the registration forms.

Tā Moko and Tā Tatau Artist registrations opening 3 February

Here is your opportunity to profile your tā moko tattoo practice alongside other leading indigenous practitioners from around the world for the most exciting indigenous event on the international calendar! Tā tatau and tā moko are a living connection to our stories, carrying the deep history of Indigenous and First Nations peoples across the globe. Ancient and contemporary come together in tradition and innovation, strengthening and celebrating our identity.

Toi Kiri 2025 is an all inclusive ten-day event of indigenous Artists Wānanga, Festival, Symposium and Exhibition of Tā Tatau, Tā Moko, and Skin Marking Artists, alongside Cultural Arts, Musicians, Performers, Ceremony, Rongoā, Markets and Food.

The culminating highlight of Toi Kiri is the Festival, an expo-style gathering of the best indigenous cultural artists from Aotearoa and around the world. Toi Kiri also includes ‘Te Kahu o Toi Kiri’, a gallery Exhibition and Symposium series of artist talks. For participating artists a feature of Toi Kiri is the unique immersive live-in Artists Wānanga opportunity to make indigenous art connections, share skills and master practices together.

The early bird offer gives artists the chance to attend either the full ten days or just the three-day festival at a discounted rate—allowing organisers plenty of time to plan and prepare for their arrival in advance.

Bringing the best of indigenous traditions together, immerse yourself in cultural identity at Toi Kiri.

