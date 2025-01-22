Laneway NZ Announces Playing Times For 2025 Festival

With just over two weeks until Charli xcx, Beabadoobee, Clairo, Djo, BICEP, and many more take the stage in New Zealand, Laneway Festival is excited to reveal the Laneway Festival 2025 playing times. Make sure you download the Laneway Festival app (IOS - Android), rally your crew, and start planning your perfect day.

The last Laneway Festival NZ tickets are available to purchase now – tickets will move into 4th and Final Release on Thursday 23 Jan at 10.00am NZDT. Once they’re gone, they’re gone – so act fast and grab yours at lanewayfestival.com before it’s too late.

There will be a swath of other food, drink and entertainment on offer across Western Springs, including a couple of exciting new announcements closer to the date. Make sure you follow us @lanewayfestnz for all the latest.

The NZ Drug Foundation will be hosting a drug checking space on site at Laneway Festival on Thursday 6 February. Drugs are prohibited at Laneway, but we know that some people will still choose to use them. We encourage them to make use of this service.

Drug checking is a free, confidential service that tells you what is in your drugs so you can make informed choices and stay safer.

Drug checking is also available five days a week at the Drug Foundation office in Mt Eden, with extra clinics during evenings and weekends. Check out thelevel.org.nz/drug-checking-clinics for more info.

Full lineup:

Charli xcx *

Beabadoobee * — Clairo *

Barry Can’t Swim * – BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ set) *

Djo* — Remi Wolf – Olivia Dean

Eyedress – Joey Valence & Brae – Skegss

Hamdi – Fcukers – Julie* – 2hollis

Elliot & Vincent – RNZŌ – Vera Ellen

* Only playing at Laneway Festival

Laneway Festival NZ 2025:

AUCKLAND / Tāmaki Makaurau (18+)

Thursday 6 February 2025 – Western Springs

